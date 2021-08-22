NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR race results: Ryan Blaney scores close Cup win at Michigan

Ryan Blaney stands on his car after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Brooklyn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Ryan Blaney stands on his car after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Brooklyn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio AP

The winning move for Ryan Blaney at Michigan wasn’t a pass, but a choice. With the top three cars of William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson looking relatively even on speed, Blaney took the inside lane to restart in the front row when the final green flag waved.

A big push from Kyle Busch on his bumper gave Blaney’s No. 12 Ford a boost, and he was able to hold off the fleet of Hendrick cars in the final laps Sunday at the two-mile oval in Byron, Michigan. He scored his second win of the NASCAR Cup season and his first career win at the track.

“That was cool, man,” Blaney said on NBCSN after handing the checkered flag to a fan in the grandstand. “I’m fired up.”

Blaney led only the final eight laps of the race, and credited both the lane choice and Busch with helping him snag the win. Byron finished in second place by a hair, 0.077 seconds behind the leader. Larson was third.

“We got better and better,” Blaney said. “Picked a good lane on the restart there and got the push.”

Multiple yellow flags flew in the final laps to bunch the field. With around 20 laps to go, NASCAR brought out a caution for light rain, which moved through quickly and forced leaders to choose whether to pit. The top 10 drivers stayed out with Byron leading Larson and Hamlin in the top three. Those at the front made it through the next three- and four-wide restarts cleanly, but a major wreck followed at the middle of the pack.

Tyler Reddick got loose, fell backwards into Joey Logano, who was hit from behind by Martin Truex Jr. to send Logano further spinning through the field and collecting multiple cars. Logano took his car to the garage, while Reddick got through the wreckage relatively unscathed only to spin out again when the race restarted with eight laps left.

Larson and Byron jockeyed for the second place, but they couldn’t get ahead of Blaney once he moved to first.

“Once you get put three-wide middle, it’s game over,” Byron said. “I gave up the lead trying to protect the top. Just didn’t have the loyalty there to kind of push me to the lead.”

Hamlin finished fifth behind Kurt Busch in fourth place. With a repeat winner, Kevin Harvick clinched a playoff spot while Reddick and Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon will battle for a postseason berth in the final race of the regular season next weekend at Daytona.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Early exit for Dillon

Dillon was a consistent presence in the top five over the first two stages. He finished third in the first stage, won by Chase Elliott, and sixth in the second stage, won by Kyle Busch, before disaster struck for the No. 3 team.

Dillon raced Brad Keselowski through the green-and-white checkered flag to close the second stage, with Dillon getting the advantage. In the seconds after they crossed the line, Dillon moved up the track as Keselowski moved down and the cars collected, totaling Dillon’s Chevrolet.

Keselowski immediately said on his radio that he “didn’t mean to wreck him,” but the damage was done.

“I’m an old man, but I can kick his ass,” team owner Richard Childress said on the No. 3 team’s radio after the incident about Keselowski.

After the race, Keselowski told reporters that he was “bummed” with the result a ninth place finish at his hometown track where he’s still seeking a first win. Instead, his Penske teammate Blaney sealed the deal at the hometown track of the team’s Ford manufacturer.

“I wanted of course to get a win and I hate that I had that contact with the 3,” Keselowski said. “That really sucks for everybody. It really hurt our day and obviously ruined his. That was crappy. So it goes.”

Dillon, who said he felt like that was his best car, also took responsibility for the wreck.

“Just hate it,” Dillon said on NBCSN after exiting the care center. “I don’t know why it happened really. I thought I had a little room to come up and he just held me down there a little too long I guess.”

Prior to the race, Dillon was sitting 28 points behind his teammate Reddick, who held the final spot in the 16-driver cutoff for the postseason. With Reddick finishing 29th, that gap appears to have only shrunk by a few points, with Reddick just 25 points ahead of Dillon as the series prepares to cap its regular season next Sunday.

NASCAR race results

OrderDriverCar No.Time behind leader
1Ryan Blaney12--
2William Byron240.077 seconds
3Kyle Larson50.209
4Kurt Busch10.494
5Denny Hamlin110.571
6Matt DiBenedetto211.088
7Kyle Busch181.198
8Chase Elliott91.368
9Brad Keselowski21.567
10Martin Truex Jr.192.339
11Chase Briscoe142.499
12Ricky Stenhouse Jr.472.716
13Christopher Bell202.942
14Kevin Harvick43.561
15Chris Buescher174.14
16Alex Bowman484.25
17Aric Almirola104.279
18Erik Jones434.391
19Bubba Wallace234.566
20Michael McDowell344.842
21Ryan Preece375.397
22Daniel Suárez995.919
23Cole Custer415.932
24Ryan Newman68.667
25Justin Haley7712.724
26Josh Berry719.774
27Cody Ware51-1 lap
28BJ McLeod78-2
29Tyler Reddick8-2
30Quin Houff0-4
31Josh Bilicki52-5
32Garrett Smithley53-6
33Joey Logano22-12
34Anthony Alfredo38-22
35Ross Chastain42-48
36Austin Dillon3-80
37Joey Gase15-171
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service