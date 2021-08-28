NASCAR Cup race at Daytona prediction: Who will win, and drivers to watch

FILE - Tyler Reddick, left, and Austin Dillon talk before the first of two qualifying auto races for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, file photo. There’s one guy Tyler Reddick doesn’t expect any help from at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night: His teammate. Reddick and fellow Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon are essentially battling each other for the 16th and final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. And that makes teamwork at the 2½-mile superspeedway downright tricky, maybe even unthinkable, for the duo. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File) AP

NASCAR’s Cup Series regular-season finale is Saturday at Daytona’s oval. While the rules package has been altered to slightly reduce speeds in the name of safety, drivers are predicting some dicey racing and a chaotic finish to the regular season.

That’s no surprise given the history of superspeedway races and Daytona’s reputation of producing first-time winners. The latest three summer Cup races at the track have been first wins in the series for the drivers. William Byron won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 last season, Justin Haley won the race in 2019 and Erik Jones won it the year before that.

Tyler Reddick, a Daytona winner at both the Truck and Xfinity level, could continue the trend. He enters the race aiming to defend a plus-25 points position over Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon for the final spot in the 16-driver playoff lineup. (Although Dillon, a Daytona 500 winner with three top three Cup career finishes at the track, would be considered a safer bet.)

Matt DiBenedetto, Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain have all led laps at a superspeedway race this season and haven’t yet won in the series.

Sure, it’s anyone’s race. But my prediction is that Denny Hamlin scores his first win of the season on Saturday. Hamlin is a proven Daytona winner. All three of his victories there were at the Daytona 500, but he still finished in the top five in his last three appearances at the track. Further, Hamlin is dueling Kyle Larson for the regular season championship (Larson leads by 28 points), so I expect the competitive dial to be turned all the way up at the No. 11 team’s superspeedway stomping grounds. The series has nearly made it to the end of the regular season. Now, teams just have to make it to the end of the race, but that’s easier said than done.

NASCAR Cup race at Daytona how to watch

Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Coke Zero Sugar 400 When: Saturday, Aug. 28

Saturday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m. EST

7 p.m. EST TV: NBC

NBC Radio : MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps) with stages ending on laps 50, 100 and 160)

NASCAR at Daytona Cup starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Larson 5 2 William Byron 24 3 Denny Hamlin 11 4 Kyle Busch 18 5 Chase Elliott 9 6 Ryan Blaney 12 7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 8 Kurt Busch 1 9 Matt DiBenedetto 21 10 Brad Keselowski 2 11 Kevin Harvick 4 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 13 Chris Buescher 17 14 Christopher Bell 20 15 Alex Bowman 48 16 Chase Briscoe 14 17 Tyler Reddick 8 18 Michael McDowell 34 19 Aric Almirola 10 20 Bubba Wallace 23 21 Erik Jones 43 22 Joey Logano 22 23 Ryan Newman 6 24 Ryan Preece 37 25 Cole Custer 41 26 Daniel Suárez 99 27 Austin Dillon 3 28 Justin Haley 77 29 Ross Chastain 42 30 BJ McLeod 78 31 Cody Ware 51 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 33 Corey LaJoie 7 34 Garrett Smithley 53 35 Quin Houff 0 36 Josh Bilicki 52 37 Joey Gase 15 38 Kaz Grala 16 39 Landon Cassill 96 40 David Starr 66