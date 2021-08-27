Michael Jordan’s 23XI NASCAR team is adding another driver

The NASCAR team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin are adding more star power to their driver lineup. On Friday, 23XI Racing announced that Kurt Busch will drive the No. 45 Toyota starting in 2022 for the expanding Cup Series organization.

Bubba Wallace is currently the team’s only driver piloting the No. 23 Toyota, and Busch will become the second racer for the team’s second season in the sport’s top series.

Busch joins 23XI Racing for his 23rd season in NASCAR’s Cup Series following three years driving for Chip Ganassi Racing. Busch has 33 Cup wins and 326 top-10 finishes.

“When we started this team, our vision was to grow to a multi-car organization,” Hamlin said in a statement. “To be able to expand in just our second year is a huge step for us. Kurt brings a wealth of knowledge and a championship mindset to our team, and will be able to help us grow stronger and more competitive each and every week.”

