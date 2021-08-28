NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Daytona live updates: Pole sitter Kyle Larson dropping to the rear for race start

Kyle Larson walks in his garage during practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Kyle Larson walks in his garage during practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway is tonight. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is 400 miles (160 laps) with stages ending on laps 50, 100 and 160. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

Kyle Larson and five other drivers will drop to the rear for the start of the regular season finale. Larson was slated to start on the pole thanks to NASCAR’s metric qualifying formula. But Larson’s car, along with the cars of Corey LaJoie, Joey Gase and Kaz Grala failed pre-race technical inspection multiple times. LaJoie was slated to start 33rd, Gase was 37th and Grala was 38th.

Additionally, the two Front Row Motorsports cars of Michael McDowell and Anthony Alfredo were penalized for not conforming to certain deck lid specifications, and as a result, the crew chiefs for each team has been ejected, the cars will drop to the rear and further penalties may be assessed during the upcoming week, per NASCAR.

McDowell, who won the Daytona 500 this season, was slated to start 18th. Alfredo was slated to start 32nd. Jason Sheets, car chief of the No. 34, will fill in as McDowell’s crew chief. Derrick Finley will serve as the crew chief for Alfredo, the team said.

NASCAR CUP RACE AT DAYTONA HOW TO WATCH

NASCAR AT DAYTONA CUP STARTING ORDER

OrderDriverCar No.
1Kyle Larson5
2William Byron24
3Denny Hamlin11
4Kyle Busch18
5Chase Elliott9
6Ryan Blaney12
7Martin Truex Jr.19
8Kurt Busch1
9Matt DiBenedetto21
10Brad Keselowski2
11Kevin Harvick4
12Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
13Chris Buescher17
14Christopher Bell20
15Alex Bowman48
16Chase Briscoe14
17Tyler Reddick8
18Michael McDowell34
19Aric Almirola10
20Bubba Wallace23
21Erik Jones43
22Joey Logano22
23Ryan Newman6
24Ryan Preece37
25Cole Custer41
26Daniel Suárez99
27Austin Dillon3
28Justin Haley77
29Ross Chastain42
30BJ McLeod78
31Cody Ware51
32Anthony Alfredo38
33Corey LaJoie7
34Garrett Smithley53
35Quin Houff0
36Josh Bilicki52
37Joey Gase15
38Kaz Grala16
39Landon Cassill96
40David Starr66
