NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Daytona live updates: Pole sitter Kyle Larson dropping to the rear for race start
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway is tonight. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is 400 miles (160 laps) with stages ending on laps 50, 100 and 160. All times are Eastern.
Pre-race
Kyle Larson and five other drivers will drop to the rear for the start of the regular season finale. Larson was slated to start on the pole thanks to NASCAR’s metric qualifying formula. But Larson’s car, along with the cars of Corey LaJoie, Joey Gase and Kaz Grala failed pre-race technical inspection multiple times. LaJoie was slated to start 33rd, Gase was 37th and Grala was 38th.
Additionally, the two Front Row Motorsports cars of Michael McDowell and Anthony Alfredo were penalized for not conforming to certain deck lid specifications, and as a result, the crew chiefs for each team has been ejected, the cars will drop to the rear and further penalties may be assessed during the upcoming week, per NASCAR.
McDowell, who won the Daytona 500 this season, was slated to start 18th. Alfredo was slated to start 32nd. Jason Sheets, car chief of the No. 34, will fill in as McDowell’s crew chief. Derrick Finley will serve as the crew chief for Alfredo, the team said.
NASCAR CUP RACE AT DAYTONA HOW TO WATCH
- Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400
- When: Saturday, Aug. 28
- Time: 7 p.m. EST
- TV: NBC
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps) with stages ending on laps 50, 100 and 160)
NASCAR AT DAYTONA CUP STARTING ORDER
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|2
|William Byron
|24
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|8
|Kurt Busch
|1
|9
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|13
|Chris Buescher
|17
|14
|Christopher Bell
|20
|15
|Alex Bowman
|48
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|17
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|18
|Michael McDowell
|34
|19
|Aric Almirola
|10
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|21
|Erik Jones
|43
|22
|Joey Logano
|22
|23
|Ryan Newman
|6
|24
|Ryan Preece
|37
|25
|Cole Custer
|41
|26
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|27
|Austin Dillon
|3
|28
|Justin Haley
|77
|29
|Ross Chastain
|42
|30
|BJ McLeod
|78
|31
|Cody Ware
|51
|32
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|33
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|34
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|35
|Quin Houff
|0
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|37
|Joey Gase
|15
|38
|Kaz Grala
|16
|39
|Landon Cassill
|96
|40
|David Starr
|66
Comments