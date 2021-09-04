NASCAR at Darlington live race updates: Xfinity race today

Justin Haley, front left, edges out AJ Allmendinger, center, to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham) AP

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is 200.1 miles (147 laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.

Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Stage 1

4:04 p.m., Lap 20: The competition caution is out with Justin Allgaier in the lead followed by Noah Gragson, Denny Hamlin, A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Haley and Harrison Burton up front. Leaders stay out under the caution, so that will be the order for the next restart.

4 p.m., Lap 14: The caution flag comes out for Carson Ware and previous leader Daniel Hemric pits for an apparent engine issue after giving up the lead to Justin Allgaier. Hemric had debris on the grille that slowed him before, but with the long pit stop, he drops to 38th.

3:50 p.m.: Green flag! Sam Mayer slaps the wall early in Turn 2 going two-wide in the repaved area. The team reports that there’s no smoke, but that Mayer hit the wall hard.

Pre-race

3:40 p.m.: Engines are fired at Darlington! JGR’s Daniel Hemric is rolling off first. Teams are commenting on the “patch” of newly paved track in Turn 2, with Jeb Burton’s radio calling it “sketchy.”

3:36 p.m.: The anthem and pre-race ceremonies are complete. NASCAR announces that Gray Gaulding will join Ty Dillon in dropping to the rear today for missing the drivers meeting. Dillon was slated to drop to the rear, as of today, due to a driver change.

3:09 p.m.: Driver intros are underway under bright and almost cloudless sky. Entered in today’s lineup are full-time Cup drivers Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon, who will race in tomorrow’s Cup event at the track.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Drivers are on the grid and discussing the repave in Turn 2, which was completed ahead of today’s race and will present different grip levels as the track wears in.

Pre-race lineup changes

Prior to Saturday’s race, JR Motorsports announces that team engineer Allen Hart will fill in as crew chief for Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet team. Crew chief Jason Burdett will miss the event due to NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols, the team said.

Additionally, NASCAR announces a driver change for the No. 02 team. Ty Dillon will substitute for driver Brett Moffitt, as Moffitt is out due to “medical reasons,” Frontstretch first reported. Moffitt was slated to start 10th.

There were no issues during pre-race inspection, so Dillon so far will be the only driver dropping to the rear for the start of the race. Daniel Hemric is starting on the pole with A.J. Allmendinger in the front row.

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington

Race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 When: Saturday, Sept. 4

Saturday, Sept. 4 Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

3:30 p.m. EST TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Radio : MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 200.1 miles (147 Laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147

NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington lineup

Order Driver Car No. 1 Daniel Hemric 18 2 AJ Allmendinger 16 3 Justin Haley 11 4 Justin Allgaier 7 5 Jeb Burton 10 6 Harrison Burton 20 7 Riley Herbst 98 8 Noah Gragson 9 9 Myatt Snider 2 10 Ty Dillon* 2 11 Sam Mayer 8 12 Ryan Sieg 39 13 Tommy Joe Martins 44 14 Denny Hamlin 54 15 Jeremy Clements 51 16 Josh Williams 92 17 Landon Cassill 4 18 David Starr 61 19 Michael Annett 1 20 Jade Buford 1 21 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 22 Alex Labbe 36 23 Brandon Brown 68 24 Austin Cindric 22 25 Brandon Jones 19 26 Mason Massey 17 27 Ryan Vargas 6 28 Tyler Reddick 23 29 Timmy Hill 66 30 Colby Howard 15 31 Colin Garrett 26 32 Joe Graf Jr. 7 33 Matt Mills 5 34 Jesse Little 78 35 Austin Dillon 31 36 Ryan Ellis 99 37 Kyle Weatherman 47 38 Carson Ware 74 39 BJ McLeod 90 40 Gray Gaulding 52

* driver change (substitute for Brett Moffitt)