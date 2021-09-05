NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Sheldon Creed on the pole for Trucks race

Drivers head into the front stretch as they get the green flag during a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)
Drivers head into the front stretch as they get the green flag during a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Larry Papke) Larry Papke AP
Darlington, S.C.

NASCAR’s Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The In It To Win It 200 starts at 1:30 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 200.1 miles (147 laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.

Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR announces that there were no issues during pre-race technical inspection. No trucks will be sent to the rear for today’s race. Sheldon Creed will start on the pole for today’s race, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula. Creed is a playoff driver, along with the nine others starting in the first rows for the first playoff race of the series 2021 season.

How to watch NASCAR Truck race at Darlington

NASCAR Trucks race at Darlington lineup

OrderDriverTruck No.
1Sheldon Creed2
2Matt Crafton88
3Ben Rhodes99
4Stewart Friesen52
5Carson Hocevar42
6John Hunter Nemechek4
7Austin Hill16
8Todd Gilliland38
9Chandler Smith18
10Zane Smith21
11Dylan Lupton51
12Grant Enfinger98
13Johnny Sauter13
14Hailie Deegan1
15Jack Wood24
16Austin Wayne Self22
17Chase Purdy23
18Derek Kraus19
19Ryan Truex40
20Josh Berry25
21Tyler Hill56
22Tanner Gray15
23Kris Wright2
24Tate Fogleman12
25Tyler Ankrum26
26Spencer Boyd20
27Danny Bohn30
28Dawson Cram41
29Colby Howard9
30Josh Reaume34
31Lawless Alan45
32Ryan Ellis33
33Jordan Anderson3
34Parker Kligerman75
35Jennifer Jo Cobb10
36Spencer Davis11
37Norm Benning6
38Clay Greenfield68

*Note: Bold indicates playoff driver

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service