NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Cup playoff race tonight

William Byron (24) and Denny Hamlin (11) lead the field to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
William Byron (24) and Denny Hamlin (11) lead the field to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Phelan M. Ebenhack AP
Darlington, S.C.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener is tonight at Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 starts today at 6 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 501.3 miles (367 laps) with stages ending on laps 115, 230 and 367. All times are Eastern.

Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

5:50 p.m.: Driver introductions are underway with a small crowd of fans in the infield by the stage. Defending champion Chase Elliott is met with the most animated cheers from the crowd.

5:25 p.m.: Cars are staged on the grid following NASCAR Trucks race at Darlington. Truck Series playoff driver Sheldon Creed scored the win with John Hunter Nemechek finishing second during the In It To Win It 200.

Another NASCAR playoff race is still on the docket. The Cup Series race starts at 6 p.m. but rather than throwing it back at Darlington, NASCAR is looking forward tonight with the Next Gen car debuting for fans. Austin Cindric will pace the field in the Ford Next Gen car ahead of tonight’s Southern 500, Cindric and NASCAR confirmed.

What are the odds, predictions for NASCAR Cup race?

Kyle Larson, NASCAR’s 2021 regular-season Cup champion, starts sixth on Sunday and is the favorite to win, according to bet MGM odds. Daytona 400 winner Ryan Blaney is on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula.

Hamlin is one of three playoff drivers without a win this season along with Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick. Hamlin and Harvick, however, lead all active drivers in wins at Darlington with three each and could nab a first 2021 victory this weekend at Darlington’s 1.366-mile paved oval.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Read the Observer’s full pre-race predictions here.

How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Darlington

  • Race: Cook Out Southern 500
  • When: Sunday, Sept. 5
  • Time: 6 p.m. EST
  • TV: NBCSN
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Distance: 501.3 miles (367 Laps) with stages ending on laps 115, 230 and 367

    • NASCAR at Darlington Cup starting order

    OrderDriverCar No.
    1Ryan Blaney12
    2Denny Hamlin11
    3Kurt Busch1
    4Chase Elliott9
    5Alex Bowman48
    6Kyle Larson5
    7Tyler Reddick8
    8Aric Almirola10
    9Kevin Harvick4
    10Martin Truex Jr.19
    11Joey Logano22
    12Kyle Busch18
    13Christopher Bell20
    14William Byron24
    15Michael McDowell34
    16Brad Keselowski2
    17Bubba Wallace23
    18Ryan Preece37
    19Ryan Newman6
    20Justin Haley77
    21Austin Dillon3
    22Erik Jones43
    23Ross Chastain42
    24Chase Briscoe14
    25Corey LaJoie7
    26Daniel Suárez99
    27BJ McLeod78
    28Josh Bilicki52
    29Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
    30Matt DiBenedetto21
    31Cole Custer41
    32Anthony Alfredo38
    33Cody Ware51
    34Chris Buescher17
    35Joey Gase15
    36James Davison53
    37Quin Houff00
      Comments  
    $2 for 2 months
    #ReadLocal

    Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

    CLAIM OFFER

    Sports

    Defending Truck Series champ Creed sweeps Darlington

    September 05, 2021 5:18 PM
    Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service