NASCAR race results: Denny Hamlin wins first playoff race at Darlington

Denny Hamlin celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/John Amis) AP

The radio chatter was full of words not fit for print Sunday at Darlington Raceway. For all but one driver, Denny Hamlin, the track lived up to its “Too Tough To Tame” nickname during NASCAR’s first playoff Cup race of 2021.

Only 15 drivers ended the race on the lead lap and four playoff drivers crashed out before the end of 367 grueling laps. Three of those drivers — Michael McDowell, Kyle Busch and William Byron — were out of the race before the end of the second stage. Defending Cup champion Chase Elliott joined them on the sidelines in the final stage.

But for Hamlin, a three-time Darlington winner prior to Sunday who was still seeking his first win of the season, the laps looked easy. Hamlin led 146 laps, which was the second-most of the race behind regular season champion Kyle Larson (156 laps led).

Larson finished in second place and battled Hamlin through the finish line, with Larson all over Hamlin’s bumper at the checkered flag.

“It was a matter of time,” Hamlin said, soaking in his first victory since October of last year.

With the win, Hamlin secures his place in the next Round of 12 in the postseason as the Cup Series will continue to whittle the field. Alex Bowman, Busch, Byron and McDowell are all in jeopardy of missing the cut heading to Richmond next Saturday.

Order Driver Car No. Time behind leader (sec.) 1 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 -- 2 Kyle Larson (P) 5 0.212 3 Ross Chastain 42 1.948 4 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 2.227 5 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 12.467 6 Kurt Busch (P) 1 13.005 7 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 13.037 8 Joey Logano (P) 22 15.872 9 Chris Buescher 17 16.171 10 Austin Dillon 3 16.671 11 Cole Custer 41 17.343 12 * Ryan Preece 37 17.802 13 Daniel Suarez 99 17.865 14 Ryan Newman 6 19.537 15 Corey LaJoie 7 25.019 16 Aric Almirola (P) 10 -1 (lap) 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 -1 18 Tyler Reddick (P) 8 -1 19 Chase Briscoe 14 -1 20 Christopher Bell (P) 20 -1 21 Bubba Wallace 23 -1 22 Ryan Blaney (P) 12 -1 23 Matt DiBenedetto 21 -2 24 Anthony Alfredo 38 -3 25 Justin Haley 77 -3 26 Alex Bowman (P) 48 -4 27 BJ McLeod(i) 78 -8 28 Josh Bilicki 52 -8 29 Joey Gase(i) 15 -10 30 Quin Houff 0 -12 31 Chase Elliott (P) 9 -40 32 Erik Jones 43 -103 33 Cody Ware 51 -158 34 William Byron (P) 24 -168 35 Kyle Busch (P) 18 -242 36 James Davison 53 -317 37 Michael McDowell (P) 34 -337