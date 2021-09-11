NASCAR Xfinity Series race results: Noah Gragson wins at Richmond

Noah Gragson (9) celebrates winning the NASCAR Xfinity auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

Noah Gragson went nearly 50 races between wins in the Xfinity Series before last weekend’s race at Darlington. He snapped his streak there and proved it was no fluke the following week at Richmond. Gragson added another victory to his season record on Saturday.

He filled the sky with smoke in celebration in front of the grandstands then climbed atop his No. 9 Chevrolet in celebration, where he held an American flag up to a roaring crowd.

“It’s an emotional day. It’s a special day, but it’s not about us today,” Gragson said on NBCSN after the win. He acknowledged the ceremony around the race on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and those who lost their lives that day.

“We’ve got a lot of heavy hearts,” Gragson said. “And at least in America we can come together on this day.”

The 23-year-old racer then revealed more of his showmanship by thanking the fans and climbing the fence as he did the weekend prior. That first fence climb came after a race in which Gragson locked in his spot in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity playoffs. Saturday’s climb for Gragson perhaps indicated more confidence than relief as the JR Motorsports team looks to build momentum heading into the postseason. The latest win was assurance for the team.

Gragson led 22 laps of 250 total. He also led the most critical laps in the final 14, after taking the top spot from AJ Allmendinger following a late-race restart. Gragson pit for fresh tires a few laps earlier under caution, and a fast stop propelled him to the front of the pack just behind earlier leader Harrison Burton coming off pit road. Gragson lined up behind Allmendinger on the inside lane, and when the race went green, he quickly moved by the leader to take the top spot when another caution came out for Jeremy Clements’ spin on the frontstretch behind him.

“I knew they had tires,” Gragson said of the drivers around him running a different strategy. “But the thing that really kept us alive were those two cautions at the end.”

He was able to fire off on the final restart, as others faded (Allemendinger finished 18th, Burton finished ninth) and Justin Haley made a push to catch him at the end. Haley finished second. John Hunter Nemechek finished third.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 14th after suffering a late-race speeding penalty and balance issues in his No. 8 Chevrolet. The 2021 NASCAR Hall of Famer and former Cup driver completed his only race in the series at the track.

The finish was his lowest of any of the single races in the series he’s entered each season since retiring from full-time Cup driving in 2017. Earnhardt started 30th and moved into the top 10 briefly in the second stage. He later gambled by passing on tires to gain track position and restart in the top five, but quickly lost spots when the race restarted. He hovered in the middle of the pack for most of the laps and said he got into the fence a few times.

“I got real tight in the middle of the corner, but the guys made some changes on the car to help me,” Earnhardt said. “Never really got it as good as we needed, but it was fun. I enjoyed it. We got to beat and bang on some of the guys.”

But Earnhardt said his entry was more for the experience than the finish, and to help inform his analysis in the NBC broadcast booth, where he called NASCAR’s Cup race at the track the same day.

“Hopefully, I haven’t lost any credibility running 14th,” Earnhardt said before the Cup race. “I just love to be reminded of what’s going on inside the car. And getting out there for a couple races, once a year, helps me remember some of the things that makes me a better broadcaster.”

His entry and finish also served as a “special” moment for Gragson, who won a race for the Earnhardt-owned team.

“It’s really special to be able to come here to Richmond and to beat Dale Jr., which is pretty cool,” Gragson said. “I never thought I’d say that, but we’re starting to get momentum at the right time.”