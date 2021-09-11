NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Xfinity Series race today
NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond is today. The Go Bowling 250 starts today at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
The race is 187.5 miles (250 laps) with stages ending on laps 75, 150 and 250. All times are Eastern.
Pre-race
1:55 p.m.: NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race is today on NBCSN and proceeds the Cup playoff race at Richmond this evening. Former Cup driver and Class of 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame member Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his return to the driver’s seat for this race. He’ll pilot the No. 8 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with a paint scheme honoring the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks for the 20th anniversary of the day. Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time driving in 2017, but has made a single Xfinity start each season since then. He’ll start 30th for today’s race.
How to watch NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond
NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond lineup
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Austin Cindric
|22
|2
|Harrison Burton
|20
|3
|Noah Gragson
|9
|4
|Justin Haley
|11
|5
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|6
|Jeb Burton
|10
|7
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|8
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|9
|Myatt Snider
|2
|10
|Michael Annett
|1
|11
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|12
|Daniel Hemric
|18
|13
|Alex Labbe
|36
|14
|Josh Williams
|92
|15
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|16
|Brandon Jones
|19
|17
|Brandon Brown
|68
|18
|Jade Buford
|48
|19
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|20
|Riley Herbst
|98
|21
|Matt Mills
|5
|22
|Patrick Emerling
|23
|23
|Joe Graf Jr.
|7
|24
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|25
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|26
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|26
|28
|Colby Howard
|15
|29
|JJ Yeley
|17
|30
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|8
|31
|Landon Cassill
|4
|32
|Kyle Weatherman
|47
|33
|Josh Berry
|31
|34
|Mason Massey
|78
|35
|Spencer Boyd
|90
|36
|Stephen Leicht
|61
|37
|David Starr
|66
|38
|Sam Mayer
|99
|39
|CJ McLaughlin
|74
|40
|Akinori Ogata
|52
