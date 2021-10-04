Bubba Wallace wins NASCAR playoff race at Talladega, his first Cup Series victory

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald’s Toyota, prepares to race prior to the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bubba Wallace won NASCAR’s playoff Cup race at Talladega to become the first Black driver in nearly 60 years to win a race at NASCAR’s top level. Wendell Scott last won a Cup race in Jacksonville, Fla. in 1963.

Monday’s superspeedway event was red-flagged for rain with around 70 laps remaining and Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota, in the lead.

The race was considered official after reaching the halfway point, and NASCAR called drivers to a stop when more rain hit the track following an earlier rain-related delay. Lightning in the area compounded the weather hold, and eventually the call was made to end the race early just before 4:30 p.m. ET. Wallace watched atop his team’s pit box, then hugged his teammates as 23XI crew members cheered from below upon receiving the news.

Wallace won his first race in the Cup Series in 143 starts and his first race with the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin co-owned team, 23XI Racing, which is in its first year in the series.

Penske teammates Brad Keselowski finished in second and Joey Logano finished in third.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR Talladega race results

POS CAR DRIVER DELTA LAPS BEST TIME 1 23 Bubba Wallace -- 117 49.926 2 2 Brad Keselowski (P) 0.258 117 49.859 3 22 Joey Logano (P) 0.472 117 49.994 4 1 Kurt Busch 1.09 117 49.619 5 20 Christopher Bell (P) 1.337 117 49.83 6 17 Chris Buescher 1.787 117 50.116 7 11 Denny Hamlin (P) 1.804 117 48.591 8 4 Kevin Harvick (P) 2.572 117 50.032 9 3 Austin Dillon 2.908 117 49.181 10 38 Anthony Alfredo # 2.921 117 49.682 11 43 Erik Jones 2.955 117 49.748 12 19 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 3.449 117 49.886 13 12 Ryan Blaney (P) 3.578 117 49.82 14 14 Chase Briscoe # 3.613 117 49.861 15 41 Cole Custer 3.887 117 49.843 16 34 Michael McDowell 3.897 117 49.639 17 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 4.439 117 48.577 18 0 Quin Houff 4.974 117 49.543 19 9 Chase Elliott (P) 5.45 117 49.894 20 16 * Justin Haley(i) 6.672 117 49.67 21 6 Ryan Newman 7.117 117 49.509 22 7 Corey LaJoie 7.413 117 49.416 23 99 Daniel Suarez 7.421 117 49.405 24 96 * Landon Cassill(i) 8.522 117 49.861 25 53 Joey Gase(i) 8.622 117 49.999 26 10 Aric Almirola 8.973 117 49.126 27 18 Kyle Busch (P) 9.091 117 49.952 28 51 Cody Ware(i) 10.046 117 49.553 29 15 Garrett Smithley(i) 11.109 117 50.156 30 78 BJ McLeod(i) 11.438 117 49.888 31 52 Josh Bilicki 11.959 117 49.942 32 37 * Ryan Preece 125.989 116 49.447 33 42 Ross Chastain -1 116 49.214 34 66 * James Davison -1 116 49.858 35 21 Matt DiBenedetto -2 115 49.33 36 24 William Byron (P) -2 115 49.841 37 5 Kyle Larson (P) -4 113 50.045 38 48 Alex Bowman (P) -20 97 49.887 39 8 Tyler Reddick -20 97 49.007 40 77 Justin Allgaier(i) -62 55 49.858

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 4:37 PM.