Ira Winderman: Seeds planted for challenge in East

There are two ways to look at a season for teams not looking ahead to the next lottery: Good enough to contend for a championship? Good enough to make the playoffs?
The Miami Heat stand in the latter group, which makes the math a bit simpler when it comes to the Eastern Conference postseason equation: eight teams make it, seven don't.
Some of the arithmetic is relatively simple: The New York Knicks are facing the possibility of most or all of the season without Kristaps Porzingis in the wake of last season's knee injury. The Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic continue to operate taking the long view. The Brooklyn Nets have prioritized restocking draft picks.
That takes care of five of the non-playoff seven.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, for the moment, are standing by Kevin Love and playoff aspirations. But we all know how it went in Northeast Ohio the last time LeBron James left.
And the Charlotte Hornets remain trapped with bad contracts and the possibility of having to deal Kemba Walker before he walks in 2019 free agency.
So assuming those seven are out, a look at how the Eastern Conference is setting up two months before camps open.
1. Boston Celtics: With Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving to be injected into a mix that advanced within one game of last season's NBA Finals, an argument could be made that the 2018-19 Celtics stand to distance themselves more from No. 2 in their conference than the Golden State Warriors could in the West (if the Warriors actually choose to go for the top seed this season).
No one in the East comes close to a starting lineup of Al Horford, Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Irving. Plus, the fact that the Celtics re-upped with Marcus Smart shows that Danny Ainge very much is living in the moment.
2. Toronto Raptors: There will be chemistry issues to sort out in the wake of swapping out a go-to scorer, in DeMar DeRozan, for a player coming back from a lost season, in Kawhi Leonard.
But there still are Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet and the rest of a roster that has to be energized and encouraged by LeBron's shift west. Danny Green should help, as will the ability to shift OG Anunoby to a potent second unit that also features Delon Wright, Pascal Siakam and C.J. Miles.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: The 76ers went into the offseason seeking to make a major splash. Instead, LeBron James signed with the Lakers, Paul George returned to the Thunder and Kawhi Leonard was dealt to the Raptors.
Instead, all of that cap space went to the likes of JJ Redick, Wilson Chandler, Amir Johnson and Mike Muscala.
Philadelphia, in fact, might take a dip if they follow through with the plan of starting Markelle Fultz at point guard, shifting Ben Simmons to the wing and playing Redick off the bench. Simmons off the ball is an entirely different equation for a team that pushed to last season's No. 3 seed.
4. Milwaukee Bucks: Some might view this as a bit too high for a team that finished No. 7 last season and then lost Jabari Parker in free agency.
But the best player in the East (LeBron) has won the East each of the past eight seasons. The best player in the East now is Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova will help, but what will help most is the huge coaching upgrade to Mike Budenholzer.
5. Indiana Pacers: The view here is that many have overstated the additions of Tyreke Evans and Doug McDermott. Evans has appeared in four career playoff games; let's see if his stats translate to victories. McDermott has struggled to gain an NBA foothold as anything more than a shooter.
What continues to matter, though, is what Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner have become – two of the best players in the conference. And there already was plenty in place to complement, in Darren Collison, Thaddeus Young, Bojan Bogdanovich and Domantas Sabonis and Cory Joseph.
6. Washington Wizards: There is no pretense here – it is win or wilt by the wing. And the Wizards have plenty of them, adding Austin Rivers and Jeff Green to the mix of John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter.
While Dwight Howard might not be what he once was, he figures (at least in the short term) to inject more into the mix than Marcin Gortat. If the Wizards get anything close to what Howard offered last season, they could surge to homecourt in the first round.
7. Miami Heat: The middle of the pack is where ensemble basketball got the Heat two seasons ago (41-41), last season (No. 6 in East, one game ahead of No. 8) and likely where it will place the Heat again.
If Hassan Whiteside can get back to where he once was (and if Erik Spoelstra can find a way to make that happen) and if Dion Waiters proves to be more than a two-month revelation, there then could be hope for more.
Otherwise, you likely are looking at a team without an All-Star, when everyone else above and even some below will have one.
8. Detroit Pistons: This is somewhat of a default pick, based on who likely won't make it (Cleveland with Love committed to his extension could push), simply because of the full-season presence of Blake Griffin, as well as Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson, packaged with the optimism of Dwane Casey.
For years, the Pistons have set up better on paper than on the court. As for the injection of Zaza Pachulia, Jose Calderon and Glenn Robinson III? Meh.
8a. Cleveland Cavaliers: The wild card. Could be Dan Gilbert be so committed to making it work without LeBron that he again will go all-in with the luxury tax? In that case, Heat-Pistons-Cavaliers could involve two playoff spots divided by three.
Comments