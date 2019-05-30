Basketball
Drake sports vintage Dell Curry jersey for Game 1 of Warriors-Raptors NBA Finals.
Steph and Seth Curry’s roots run through Charlotte
Popular rapper and R&B singer Drake has become a big part of the Toronto Raptors playoff run, as much for his antics on the sidelines during games as for his over-the-top enthusiasm for his favorite team.
So Thursday night, before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors, the rapper put on a vintage Dell Curry jersey. Curry, the father of Stephen Curry, played the final three seasons of his career in Toronto after spending the bulk of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.
Was this Drake trying to get under Steph Curry’s skin? Or was he just paying homage?
Whatever, social media -- and the Curry family -- took notice.
Comments