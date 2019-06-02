Ira Winderman: Yes, there actually are trades out there for Heat (at a price)

For 28 teams it is on to the next thing, as the Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors handle the mundane task of deciding an NBA champion.

Because once you're eliminated from the playoffs, you're back in the personnel game, able to execute trades, provided the players involved are not impending free agents.

For some late to the market, such as the Houston Rockets, it means getting word out that anyone and everyone might be available. For those reconfiguring, such as the New Orleans Pelicans, it means a very public re-courtship of Anthony Davis, if only to clarify that the price remains high.

As for the Miami Heat, amid crisscrossing the country while attending pre-draft workouts there remains the reality that this is a franchise largely built on trades and free agency.

So even with Pat Riley left with nominal assets, it doesn't mean any doors are closed when it comes to reshuffling, especially with so many names of notes seemingly in play.

– Chris Paul: Yes, $128 million due over the next three seasons seemingly would make this a non-starter for virtually any suitor. But with the Heat with enough bad contracts of their own over the next two seasons, would stepping off James Johnson and Dion Waiters make sense in exchange for stepping back one year on a rebuild?

Such a move could also then put Goran Dragic in play for a longer-term asset, once he opts back in.

Among the reasons the Heat pushed to get out of the luxury tax this season was in case they elected to continue to operate above the cap in coming years.

As for the Houston Rockets, James Johnson, if he can get back to being James Johnson, is the type of player they lacked in this year's playoffs.

– Mike Conley: Again, the remaining money is daunting, at $67 million over the next two seasons. But, again, it's not as if the Heat don't have enough bad money of their own on the books over that term.

On the face of it, it does not appear the Heat would have much the Grizzlies would covet, save for perhaps taking on the final year of Whiteside and/or Dragic in order to reduce their longer-term payroll outlook.

The idea of a Conley trade presupposes that Memphis selects Ja Morant at No. 2.

– Danilo Gallinari: Any possibility of the Los Angeles Clippers clearing cap space for two major free-agent additions requires a trade of Gallinari into space.

While that might not be so easy with one year at $22.6 million due to Gallinari for next season, taking on smaller deals from the Heat, perhaps even Goran Dragic's contract, could make it easier for the Clippers to get a third party involved.

The Heat have been linked several times over the years to Gallinari, although not when already carrying so much in the power rotation.

– Bradley Beal/John Wall: It would help for the Washington Wizards to have a general manager in place when forecasting their rebuilding plans, but there certainly has been plenty of speculation regarding Beal.

The Heat hardly would appear to have attractive enough assets for Beal. But if taking on Wall, his injuries and the $171 million (!!!) left in his contract over the next four seasons becomes part of the bargain, then it is unlikely the Wizards recoup more than salary fodder.

– Anthony Davis: He will get traded, because there simply is too much to walk back. So, yes, the Heat likely would offer anything and everything.

But it is difficult to envision, in any way, with the draft picks held by the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks or Boston Celtics (by sheer volume) that the Heat could compete in such a market.

– Gordon Hayward: Much of this comes down to whether Jayson Tatum gets to spread his wings again in Boston and whether Al Horford remains with the Celtics.

The Heat certainly had interest before, just as the Celtics did in Justise Winslow. What has changed is the $67 million due Hayward over the next two seasons, including the ability to opt out after next season.

– Other possibilities: Nicolas Batum and Andrew Wiggins seem to be perennials in the NBA transfer portal, for the lack of a better term. And Kevin Love remains a high-end proposition who, like some of those mentioned above, would be a matter of trading current bad money for potential bad future money.