Five-time NBA champ puts home on market. Look inside the $2.5 million California estate

Los Angeles Lakers legend Derek Fisher has put his Tarzana house on the market for a steal. Screen shot courtesy of Jordan Cohen Luxury Real Estate

Former Laker Derek Fisher has put up his San Fernando Valley home on the market for a deal at $2.5 million, the Los Angeles Times, reported on Monday.

Now the coach of the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA, Fisher and his partner Gloria Govan’s house boasts of Mediterranean-style elegance across 6,566 square feet. The seven bedroom, six and a half bathroom house in Tarzana was built in 2006 and has been remodeled during the couple’s time in the valley, the listing on Jordan Cohen Luxury Real Estate says.

Remodeled interior. Screen shot courtesy of Jordan Cohen Luxury Real Estate

Kitchen. Screen shot courtesy of Jordan Cohen Luxury Real Estate

It’s clear that Fisher, who won five NBA titles with the Lakers including three consecutive titles with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal from 2000-2002, took his time when upgrading the house that now sports “a sleek interior with arched doorways and designer fixtures,” Yahoo Sports said.

Office area. Screen shot courtesy of Jordan Cohen Luxury Real Estate

Balcony overlooking pool. Screen shot courtesy of Jordan Cohen Luxury Real Estate

In the owner’s suite on the top floor, the sunlight shines through a deck overlooking the swimming pool and dining patio in the backyard.

There is also a detached guest house with two bedrooms and two baths.

This isn’t the first time that Fisher has dipped is hand in the real estate game. In 2017, he put his Hidden Hills estate on the market for $6.195 million, a house he purchased in 2009 for $5.5 million and then put his upgrading magic to work over the eight years he lived in it, the L.A. Times said.

Fisher played 20 years in the NBA with five teams, including 13 with the Lakers.