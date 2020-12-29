Magic beat Thunder, start 4-0 for first time in franchise history

The Orlando Magic did something Tuesday night that no other team in franchise history has done.

The Magic held off the tough-minded Oklahoma City Thunder for a 118-107 win at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City to become the first team in Orlando’s 31-year history to win its first four games.

The fourth quarter once again proved to be the difference as the Magic outscored the Thunder 31-22.

Orlando led 103-99 with 5:48 to play before getting a layup by Michael Carter-Williams, a 3 by Markelle Fultz, a layup by Aaron Gordon and a 14-foot jumper by Terrence Ross to go up 112-102.

Ross later hit 14- and 15-foot jumpers to keep the lead at 10 as the Magic held off the Thunder.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 28 points on 12-of-18 shooting, while Dwayne Bacon delivered 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting to go along with eight rebounds.

Ross was held without a 3-pointer for the first time this season (0 of 4), but he finished with 14 points. Evan Fournier also scored 14 points, while Fultz finished with 11 points and a season high 10 assists for the Magic.

Shae Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder (1-2) with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Magic shot 51.0% from the field and outscored the Thunder 72-58 on points in the paint. That discrepancy helped Orlando overcome just seven 3-pointers. Oklahoma City recorded 11 3-pointers.

Vucevic poured in 15 first-half points. His fourth field goal of the game — a 25-foot 3-pointer at the 3:43 mark of the first quarter — made him the Magic’s all-time leader in field goals. Vucevic passed Nick Anderson for the top spot.

The Magic return home to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at Amway Center.