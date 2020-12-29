Rock Hill Herald Logo
Magic beat Thunder, start 4-0 for first time in franchise history

ROY PARRY Orlando Sentinel

The Orlando Magic did something Tuesday night that no other team in franchise history has done.

The Magic held off the tough-minded Oklahoma City Thunder for a 118-107 win at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City to become the first team in Orlando’s 31-year history to win its first four games.

The fourth quarter once again proved to be the difference as the Magic outscored the Thunder 31-22.

Orlando led 103-99 with 5:48 to play before getting a layup by Michael Carter-Williams, a 3 by Markelle Fultz, a layup by Aaron Gordon and a 14-foot jumper by Terrence Ross to go up 112-102.

Ross later hit 14- and 15-foot jumpers to keep the lead at 10 as the Magic held off the Thunder.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 28 points on 12-of-18 shooting, while Dwayne Bacon delivered 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting to go along with eight rebounds.

Ross was held without a 3-pointer for the first time this season (0 of 4), but he finished with 14 points. Evan Fournier also scored 14 points, while Fultz finished with 11 points and a season high 10 assists for the Magic.

Shae Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder (1-2) with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Magic shot 51.0% from the field and outscored the Thunder 72-58 on points in the paint. That discrepancy helped Orlando overcome just seven 3-pointers. Oklahoma City recorded 11 3-pointers.

Vucevic poured in 15 first-half points. His fourth field goal of the game — a 25-foot 3-pointer at the 3:43 mark of the first quarter — made him the Magic’s all-time leader in field goals. Vucevic passed Nick Anderson for the top spot.

The Magic return home to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at Amway Center.

