Kevin Durant returns to lineup but Nets, minus Kyrie Irving, lose to Oklahoma City Thunder

The Nets’ defensive issues continued, and their offense did not explode. With Kevin Durant back in the rotation, but still no Kyrie Irving (personal reasons), the Nets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 129-116 on Sunday night.

Brooklyn built a 15-point second-quarter lead, but when the Nets offense faltered, their defense didn’t pick up the slack. The Thunder, led by third-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, hung 99 points in the first three quarters. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting, leading the Thunder to an early 5-4 record.

The Brooklyn defense had few answers for the Thunder’s budding star, who also finished with seven assists and two steals.

The defense had few answers for any Oklahoma City players, for that matter. The team shot 54% from the field and made 15 of their 39 attempts from behind the arc.

Durant returned from missing three games due to the NBA’s contact tracing protocol, and was aggressive scoring 36 points on 11-of-21 shooting from deep. The Nets, as a team, also shot 50 percent from the field, with Caris LeVert going for 21 and Taurean Prince coming off the bench to score 11.

Brooklyn’s issue came on the defensive end. Despite Durant’s attempt at late-game heroics, the Nets just could not get a stop down the stretch. Steve Nash ultimately emptied his bench at the 2:15 mark.

Nash acknowledged his team would play a different style without Irving in the rotation, but he still wanted to see the fundamentals on display: connectivity, ball movement, playing hard, and playing together.

“We want to play the right way, so to speak, no matter who’s in the lineup,” he said pregame. “So in a sense, you can lean on that whereas when he’s not in the lineup, you have to lean more on the connectivity of ball movement, things like that.”

The Nets turned the ball over 17 times, with Durant accounting for four on his own.

The Nets continue to miss Irving, who has missed the last three games for reasons he, nor his teammates nor Nash choose to disclose. They have also been without Spencer Dinwiddie (ACL), the starting shooting guard whose absence the Nets have struggled to fill.

The Nets have now fallen back below-.500 with a 5-6 record.

Practice time is limited in the shortened season, so the Nets will likely have a film session tomorrow before preparing for their upcoming back-to-back. Brooklyn hosts the Denver Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, on Tuesday before traveling across the bridge to Madison Square Garden for a rivalry showdown against the Knicks.