Turnovers haunt Magic in overtime loss to Pacers

Two late turnovers proved costly as the Orlando Magic missed a chance to win in regulation and wound up suffering a 120-118 overtime loss to the host Indiana Pacers on Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Malcolm Brogdon sank a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in overtime to put Indiana on top. Evan Fournier had a chance at a game-winning 3, but the shot hit the front of the rim and caromed away.

Fournier scored 26 points to lead the Magic (7-9), who went 1-4 on their five-game road trip.

Nikola Vucevic recorded 24 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando.

Brogdon finished with 23 points while Myles Turner returned from a two-game absence because of a broken right hand and scored 22 points for Indiana (9-6).

Fournier scored seven points in overtime to spark the Magic, who went up 117-114 on a Vucevic layup with 53.7 seconds left.

It was a 118-115 lead before Domantas Sabonis scored inside. Fournier had a 3 go in and out on Orlando’s ensuing possession, and Brogdon followed with the game-winner.

Late in the fourth quarter, Vucevic misfired on a 19-foot shot, but James Ennis corralled the rebound to give the Magic a fresh possession with 26.1 seconds left.

But after calling a timeout, the Magic lost the ball to a bad pass on an in-bounds play with a lot of contact between Turner and Fournier.

The turnover led to a short turnaround jumper by Sabonis as the Pacers tied the game at 108.

On the ensuing possession, Aaron Gordon got into the lane, but he had a pass deflected by Sabonis that led to Orlando’s 13th turnover.

The Pacers got the in-bounds pass to Sabonis at the top, but Fournier didn’t bite on the fake and time expired before Sabonis could get off a shot.

The Magic return to Amway Center to face the Charlotte on Sunday at 7 p.m.