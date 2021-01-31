Nets fall apart in crunch time, blow double-digit lead and lose to Wizards

The Nets blew an 18-point first quarter lead, built a fourth-quarter lead back up to 10, then blew that lead, too, in a 149-146 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Brooklyn had an opportunity to take the lead on a clean look at a last-second layup, but it was only fitting they blew that look, too.

James Harden (left thigh contusion) did not play.

The Nets led by five with seven seconds to go when things fell apart.

Bradley Beal hit a pull-up three to cut the Nets’ lead to just two. The Wizards then stole the inbound pass and got the ball to Russell Westbrook, who hit a three to give the Wizards a one-point lead with under five seconds to go.

The Nets called a timeout and drew up a play that looked to be intended for Kevin Durant in the post. Instead, Kyrie Irving hit a cutting Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who missed an open look at a bank shot layup, sealing the deal for the Wizards.

The loss cements the biggest priority for a high-scoring Nets team as fixing its inconsistent defense. Beal, the Wizards All-Star, scored 20 points in the fourth quarter alone and finished with 37 on 13-of-23 shooting. Durant’s former teammate Russell Westbrook scored 41 points on 16-of-28 shooting to go with his 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

The Nets came out of the gate firing on all cylinders. They scored 38 points in the first quarter, with Durant and Joe Harris combining for 17 points and five made threes in the opening period. The two powered the Nets to an early 18-point lead.

But Nets head coach Steve Nash decided to go to his second unit, resting both Durant and Irving even without Harden on the court. Those early minutes without the Nets’ stars spurred the first of two significant Wizards rallies.

Washington took advantage and cut into that lead, ultimately taking one-point lead with under four minutes to go in the second quarter.

The Nets regained momentum, building a lead as big as 10, but they were never able to create true separation. They let the Wizards hang around, prompting the second rally late in the fourth quarter, roaring back to make it a one-possession game in the final minutes.

The Nets’ winning streak ends at four, and their loss is more proof that as dominant an offense as they have, their hopes at realizing championship aspirations hinge on the defensive end. Two others who did not play alongside Harden: Iman Shumpert and Norvel Pelle, the pair of recent free agent signings expected to give Brooklyn a boost on the other side of the floor.