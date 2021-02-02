Kristian Winfield: With victory over Clippers, Nets prove they are who we thought they were: championship contenders

NEW YORK — James Harden’s post defense on Kawhi Leonard.

Kevin Durant’s close-out on open shooters.

Kyrie Irving’s chase-down block on Paul George.

For a Nets team that has been putrid defensively in recent weeks, Brooklyn’s Big 3 of offensive superstars committed to defense and set the tone on the other side of the floor.

The Brooklyn Nets are who we thought they were: championship contenders, solidifying their status among the NBA’s elite with a 124-120 win over a Los Angeles Clippers team that had won 10 of its previous 11 games.

The Nets will retain that status so long as they continue to commit to the defensive end.

Offense was never going to be an issue for this team, not with the consortium of all-time great scorers at Steve Nash’s disposal. Irving was exceptional and put forth his best game this season.

After missing four of his first five shots, the star point guard stayed aggressive, euro-stepping his way down the lane before contorting his body for physics-defying layups, and pulling-up for jump shot after jump shot to the tune of 39 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the field.

Harden recorded yet another triple-double, his fourth in nine games as a Net, finishing with 23 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds on the night. Durant had a silent 28 points, only attempting 13 shots but making 11 of them. He hit the dagger, a pull-up 3-pointer with under two minutes to go that gave the Nets a 10-point cushion.

Brooklyn’s Big 3 combined for 90 points, with Joe Harris adding another 13. The Nets are now 4-1 in games Durant, Irving and Harden have played together.

This game, though, wasn’t won on the offensive end.

The Clippers jumped out to an early 14-4 run, taking advantage of a lackadaisical Nets defensive effort. Los Angeles led by as many as 12 in the first half, powered by All-Stars Leonard and George, who combined for 59 points on the night.

But Steve Nash called a timeout at the 3:26 mark in the second quarter after the Clippers went on an 11-2 run. Shortly after that timeout, Irving, Harden, Durant and veteran forward Jeff Green gathered for an animated conversation.

The Nets then went on a 12-1 run to close the first half, seizing momentum to make it just a one-point game. That momentum never relented because Brooklyn continued to defend at a high level.

Defense, again, is going to be key for a Nets team with its offensive firepower. Brooklyn’s early offensive struggles were nothing more than a group of talented players enduring the growing pains associated with learning how to play with one another.

Their defensive woes, after the performance the team exhibited in Tuesday’s win over the Clippers, came from a team that didn’t bring enough fight to that end of the floor.

When the Nets bring that fight, they are as good as any team in the league.

When they bring that fight, they are championship contenders.