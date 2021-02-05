Nikola Vucevic scores 43, lifts Magic to 123-119 win over Bulls

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic went to Nikola Vucevic early and the veteran center just kept delivering.

Vucevic scored a career-high 43 points and hit two crucial free throws with 2.6 seconds to play as the Orlando Magic held off the Chicago Bulls for a 123-119 win Friday night at Amway Center.

Evan Fournier finished with 21 points while Cole Anthony had 17 points and James Ennis 14 for Orlando (9-14). Anthony also recorded a career-high nine assists as the Magic snapped a four-game losing streak.

“It feels great,” Vucevic said during the Fox Sports Florida broadcast after the win. “It’s very hard to play and compete every night and then end up on the losing side.”

Zach LaVine scored 26 points and rookie and FSU alum Patrick Williams finished with 20 points for the Bulls (8-13).

By the end of the third quarter, Vucevic already had 35 points to surpass his previous season-high of 34 points as the Magic led 92-81.

It was a 14-point lead when LaVine started to heat up. He delivered 14 points during a six-minute stretch as the Bulls closed within 110-106 after his 3-pointer with 5:15 to play.

Fournier sank a fallaway jumper from the corner, Anthony hit a free throw and Fournier made two free throws to make it 119-114.

After Garrett Temple missed a layup, the Magic rebounded but Fournier’s cross-court pass was intercepted with 26.1 seconds left. Fournier then fouled LaVine on a 3-point try, and LaVine made the ensuing free throws to make it 119-117.

Anthony made two free throws with 16.4 seconds left to give Orlando a 121-117 lead before LaVine converted a short hook over Vucevic.

The Bulls nearly forced a jump ball after the Magic inbounded before Orlando got a timeout.

Vucevic was then fouled and converted both free throws to ice the win.

The Magic and Bulls close out their back-to-back set Saturday at Amway.