Host Magic squander big lead as Hawks hit 3-pointers for comeback win

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic went from a near-certain victory to a stinging defeat and now they’ll limp into the All-Star break on a five-game losing streak.

Trae Young scored 32 points, including two key free throws with 8.0 seconds left, as the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter and stunned the Magic with a 115-112 victory Wednesday night before a crowd of 3,969 at Amway Center.

Orlando (13-23) led 106-90 with 6:08 to play but watched Atlanta (16-20) roar back behind its 3-point shooting.

Atlanta knocked down a 3 on six straight scoring possessions, getting within 108-105 on a 3 by Young with 3:14 to play.

A cut to the basket by Dwayne Bacon led to two free throws to make it 110-105, but the Magic failed to cover Young on the ensuing possession and he drained another 3.

Tony Snell then hit Atlanta’s ninth 3 of the fourth quarter to give the Hawks their first lead of the game at 111-110 with 1:10 remaining.

Nikola Vucevic put Orlando up 112-111 with a put-back with 18.0 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Young beat Michael Carter-Williams into the lane and Carter-Williams was called for a foul. Young sank both free throws to put Atlanta ahead 113-112.

Terrence Ross next missed a 7-foot floater in the lane on a play where he appeared to get bumped.

John Collins rebounded the miss, was fouled and made both free throws.

Al-Farouq Aminu tried to throw a long pass to Vucevic but it was knocked away and the Hawks celebrated their second straight road win.

Vucevic finished with 29 points while Ross had 28 and Carter-Williams had 20 for the Magic, who outscored the Hawks 27-18 from the free-throw line but were outscored 63-39 from the 3-point line.