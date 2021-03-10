Kevin Durant ruled out of Nets’ game against Celtics on Thursday

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant is not walking through that door just yet.

Durant continues to miss time due to a hamstring strain he sustained in the Nets’ Feb. 13 win over the Golden State Warriors. The Nets initially said Durant would miss “at least two games” but have now ruled him out for Thursday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics.

That puts Durant at a total of 10 missed games due to this “minor” hamstring strain (including the Celtics game), with another two he’ll likely miss on Saturday against the Pistons, then Monday against the Knicks. The injury upgraded from minor to more severe when the returns on Durant’s second MRI provided a clearer image that signaled the team should be more cautious with his injury.

He is now scheduled to undergo another MRI next week, but Nets head coach Steve Nash said even a clean scan won’t get Brooklyn’s superstar back on the floor immediately.

“He hasn’t played in a month, so no matter what the scan says, there will still be an appropriate ramp up, trying to make sure we put him in a position to finish the season strong,” Nash said.

That’s the best-case scenario. In reality, Durant is not on pace for a hasty return. Nash said Durant has not done any full-court, high-speed running, let alone any five-on-five play, but is doing a good amount of half-court, tight-space shooting rhythm work. That doesn’t sound like someone on the verge of a comeback.

Nash also said the team felt strongly that his left hamstring strain is in no way related to the ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg that cost him the entire 2019-20 season.

“He’s doing really well right now and we all feel really positive about the direction he is going,” he said. “But we just need to be very cautious because he’s a really important player for us.

“Theoretically, he’s had two weeks and a scan, and another two weeks and a scan. If it is progressing in the right direction, that is the number one thing and two, is it fully healed? How much more can we predict for it to be fully healed. But he’s already on the court. He is already working individually and putting himself in a position to ramp up whatever or escalate that ramp up whenever the scan gives us the appropriate info.”

Luckily for the Nets, Durant’s return will be the icing on the cake for a team loaded with talent. Brooklyn acquired James Harden in January and began rolling both as he hit his stride and the team shored its commitment to defense. The Nets entered the All-Star break the hottest team in the league, winners of 10 of their last 11 games, then added six-time All-Star Blake Griffin to the roster (though Griffin has no timeline for when he’ll make his debut as he gets into game shape after three weeks away from the Pistons).

Durant will continue to be out, but the Nets have learned to operate without him. He’ll walk through the door and take the Barclays Center floor again at some point, but until then, the Nets will have to find ways to win without their best player.

“I think for us to continue to play with that same intensity and edge that we did, it’s just come out with that same focus for 48 minutes,” veteran center DeAndre Jordan said. “Obviously we had Kevin out a lot of those games and guys like [Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jeff Green] were out for the majority of those games, which sucks, but getting those guys back healthy and getting their legs back is gonna be great for us. Obviously with us adding Blake, that just makes us an even deeper team, especially in the frontcourt.

“We have different lineups where we can go big, we can go small. So we’ve just got to find a way to put all those things together without disrupting things too much, but I think that we’ll be fine.”