Sixers fall to Milwaukee Bucks, 109-105, in overtime

The 76ers were determined to continue their winning ways without injured franchise player, Joel Embiid. And the Milwaukee Bucks were focused on getting their franchise player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, more help.

So what was the outcome of Wednesday night’s much-anticipated matchup?

The Sixers suffered a 109-105 overtime loss after the Bucks parted ways with D.J. Augustin, D.J .Wilson, and Torrey Craig in separate trades during the day.

Philly blew a commanding 19-point lead and trailed by seven points with 52.8 seconds remaining in regulation. Furkan Korkmaz forced overtime with a corner three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left. In overtime, Ben Simmons pulled the Sixers within two points, on a three-pointer with 0.9 left in overtime.

However, former Villanova standout Donte DiVincenzo clinched the game with a pair of foul shots with 0.1 seconds remaining.

Sixers shooting guard Seth Curry left the game with 7 minutes, 23 seconds left in regulation with a left ankle sprain and didn’t return after limping to the locker room.

Milwaukee is shipping Augustin and Wilson to the Houston Rockets in exchange for P.J. Tucker, Rodions Kurucs, and Milwaukee’s 2022 first-round pick. Craig will go to the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix reportedly isn’t sending a player back.

Tucker was the headliner of the Bucks’ moves. The team was determined to add the forward with the hope of making a deep postseason push.

Right now, the Sixers are the Eastern Conference’s top team with a 28-13 record. The Brooklyn Nets are in second place with the same record and the Sixers holding the tiebreaker. The Nets beat Indiana, 124-1154.They were a game behind the Sixers heading into Wednesday’s contest against the Indiana Pacers. Meanwhile, the Bucks (26-14) are in third place.

So the goal is continue to play at a high level until they get to the postseason.

On Wednesday, Tobias Harris had 19 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Ben Simmons added 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Danny Green had 18 points while Dwight Howard added 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points, including 10 in overtime, 14 rebounds, and five assists. DiVincenzo had 20 points and eight rebounds.

ESPN reported the Bucks struck their deal with the Rockets Wednesday afternoon after being persistent in their pursuit of Tucker for weeks.

Prior to the start of the game, one of the Milwaukee players sprinted from the visitors’ locker room to the court where his teammates were in the layup line. He said something to DiVincenzo and another Milwaukee player before Antetokounmpo joined the group. They all embraced the player, who went on to hug teammates, coaches, and staff member before heading back to the locker room.

Moments later, ESPN reported the trade.

The acquistion of Tucker is expected to help the Bucks contend with the Sixers and Brooklyn Nets for Eastern Conference surpremacy.