Nets coach Nash on Durant: ‘No point in taking a big risk’ rushing him back

The Nets are buying as much time as they can to ensure Kevin Durant is as healthy as possible — for the games that matter.

Durant has been out since Feb. 13 with a hamstring strain, but there is still no definitive timeline for his return. Nets head coach Steve Nash suggested Durant would be available to return “very soon” for games of a higher magnitude.

“Just trying to make sure that functional strength is there and that he’s — we’re confident that he can re-enter playing safely. That is the thing, right? Kevin is doing very well,” Nash said. “If this was the playoffs, there’s a chance he’d be back, you know, very soon. But there’s no point in taking a big risk with him when the most important thing is to get him back for the remainder of the season.

The 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP has missed 18 of the team’s last 19 games, including three games he missed due to the league’s health and safety protocol. He is averaging 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game this season but has only appeared in 19 total games.

“I think it is still up in the air, he just has to close that kind of critical last stage of his rehab,” Nash said of Durant’s return timeline. “He is working out on the court pretty much every day, he looks great.”

The Nets signed Durant to a four-year, $164 million contract in the summer of 2019, but he missed the entire 2019-20 campaign rehabbing from the ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered as a member of the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. When he returns, Durant will join a loaded Nets cast that features All-Stars James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and new addition Blake Griffin.