Timberwolves thumped by Mavericks, 128-108

MINNEAPOLIS — The next time the Timberwolves take the floor on Friday, the team could look much different than the one that played the Dallas Mavericks.

Last season, President Gersson Rosas changed all but three players on the main roster before the deadline and while that isn't likely to happen this season, there could still be significant movement as the Wolves have been linked to talks for players like Orlando's Aaron Gordon and Atlanta's John Collins.

But before Thursday's 2 p.m. deadline, Rosas and several members of the front office took a break from their virtual trade war room to sit courtside and watch the Wolves lose to the Mavericks, 128-108.

The Wolves actually did a decent job containing Luka Doncic most of the night as Doncic had 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting, but Kristaps Porzingis torched them for 29 points and nine rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points for the Wolves while Anthony Edwards did all his scoring in the first and fourth quarters to finish with 29.

The game couldn't have started much better for the Wolves after coach Chris Finch had to make a late adjustment to the starting lineup. Josh Okogie was in the original starting lineup but was a late scratch after potential COVID-19 exposure, a team spokesperson said. Okogie entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, and Jarred Vanderbilt slid into his spot alongside rookie Jaden McDaniels in the starting lineup.

McDaniels had the task of guarding Doncic, a task that likely would've gone to Okogie. It went well in the opening minutes as McDaniels forced a jump ball and had a put-back dunk at the other end. The Wolves opened a 16-3 lead less than four minutes into the game.

The Wolves did a good job stifling Doncic through the first half, they just couldn't take advantage of his struggles. The Mavericks chipped away at the early Wolves lead and had it back to one, 18-17, after a 14-2 stretch. While the Wolves contained Doncic early, it was a different story with Porzingis, who had 17 in the first half. Towns and Edwards each had strong first quarters for the Wolves, as Towns had 14 and Edwards 11 to preserve the Wolves' small lead.

Doncic was scoreless through most of the second quarter as Dallas shot just 38% as a team in the first half. Dallas had just three turnovers, enabling it to stay close with the Wolves, who shot 46% in the first half. The Wolves held their lead through most of the third quarter until Tim Hardaway Jr. hit a 3-pointer to put Dallas ahead 48-46 with 3:51 remaining. The Wolves ran into some foul trouble as McDaniels picked up three and Vanderbilt had four. Edwards didn't score during the second quarter, but the Wolves trailed just 56-55 at the half. Doncic got his lone field goal of the half with 1:40 to go.

But the Wolves would open the third on a 7-0 run before Dallas responded with an 11-0 run of its own to take a 67-62 lead. They didn't let up the rest of the quarter. The Wolves had no answer for Porzingis again while Dorian Finney-Smith added nine in the quarter. The Wolves committed four turnovers in the third while Edwards went scoreless for another quarter. With Doncic struggling, the Mavericks weren't hurting for contributors up and down their lineup. Hardaway pitched in 21 points and Jalen Brunson added 16 off the bench.

Dallas did most of its damage late in the third when it extended a six-point lead to 15 entering the fourth. The Wolves never made a serious push from there as Edwards tried to iron out the issues he had in the second and third quarters. Those reps were the only thing worthwhile for the Wolves in the fourth.