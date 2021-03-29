Despite a big month, the Sixers have gained little in the standings among Eastern Conference elite

The 76ers entered the month of March with just a half-game lead in the Eastern Conference over the Brooklyn Nets.

Since then, the Sixers (32-14) have gone 10-2, and all that has done is add a half-game to their lead.

The Nets (31-15) have remained on their heels by going 9-2 this month heading into Monday’s home game against Minnesota.

Milwaukee (29-16), which visits the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, has actually lost ground despite going 8-3 in March.

Currently the Sixers own a game lead over the Nets and a 2.5 game advantage over Milwaukee.

Through games played Feb. 28, the Sixers were 22-12, the Nets were a half-game behind at 22-13 and the Bucks were one game out at 21-13.

What has been impressive about the Sixers and Nets is that both have been winning despite missing All-Star players.

Saturday’s 122-112 loss to the Clippers at the Staples Center, was the eighth straight game that Sixers four-time All-Star center Joel Embiid has missed due to a bone bruise in his left knee. The Sixers are 6-2 in those games, with the other loss a 109-105 overtime defeat to the visiting Bucks. For the month, the Sixers are 7-2 in games without Embiid, who missed another game due to health and safety protocols (contact tracing).

In addition, the Sixers are 3-0 this month without three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. One of those games, a 127-105 win at Chicago on March 11, the Sixers won without both Embiid and Simmons out of the lineup due to contact tracing.

The Sixers are also 1-0 this month without Tobias Harris, who has played like an All-Star. Harris missed a 130-114 home win over Indiana on March 1 with a right knee bruise.

For the Nets, Kevin Durant has not played in March and has missed 18 consecutive games with a hamstring injury. Kyrie Irving has missed four games in March and the Nets are 3-1.

James Harden missed one in March. Without Harden, Durant, and Irving, the Nets were blown out, 118-88 at Utah on March 24.

The other Nets loss in March was a 121-113 defeat at Orlando on March 13. In that game, Irving scored 43 points. Harden had 19 points but shot just 4-for-16.

Milwaukee has lost two in a row, and Saturday’s 102-96 home defeat against the New York Knicks was played without injured starters Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee sprain), Jrue Holiday (knee contusion), Khris Middleton (hip contusion) and Donte DiVincenzo (plantar fasciitis).

The Sixers close the month out with a difficult game when they visit Denver on Tuesday. The Nuggets took a 27-18 record into Sunday’s home game against Atlanta.

With 26 games left, it’s not too early to look at the standings, according to Harris.

“I look at the standings, , I know where we are, I know the race,” Harris said. “I’d be lying to you if I said I don’t look at the standings, I look at the standings every day, it is just something that I do.”

Harris was asked if it can be discouraging to play well for a long stretch the way the Sixers have in March and have very little to show for it in the standings among the contenders.

“Not really,” Harris said. “I look at the standings and say, ‘We need a win.’ If it was any different, I would look at it the same exact way.”

He says there is something about being in a tight race that can bring out the best in the team.

“It’s a close race, which is good,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it is another challenge, and that’s something that I look forward to going out and just doing whatever we can to win a basketball game and stay at the top in the East.”

He says keeping that position is of the utmost importance.

“We all know what home-court advantage is in the playoffs, we know what our crowd and fans bring to us and that’s a real thing,” Harris said. “So, of course, we want to stay No. 1 and we just have to do our best night in and night out.”