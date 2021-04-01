Magic rally for OT victory in New Orleans

Terrence Ross and Wendell Carter Jr. combined for 10 points in overtime as the Orlando Magic downed the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday night at Smoothie King Center.

The Magic trailed 109-105 with 1:31 left when Ross hit an 18-footer. On the ensuing possession, Chuma Okeke poked the ball away from Josh Hart and Chasson Randle gathered the loose ball and threw it ahead to Okeke for a dunk. Carter then contested a Nickeil Alexander-Walker jumper that came up short.

The Magic went to Ross on the next possession, and he broke the 109-109 tie with a 19-footer.

Alexander-Walker was fouled by Randle on a drive and made one of two free throws.

Carter sank two free throws with 16.9 seconds left to make it 113-110.

Alexander-Walker then missed a driving layup. Hart rebounded the miss and passed to Kira Lewis, who took a long 3 from up top with 6.6 seconds left.

Carter rebounded the miss and was fouled again, sinking both free throws to clinch it for the Magic.

Carter finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Ross scored 19 points to lead the Magic (17-31), who put six players in double figures.

Alexander-Walker finished with 31 points to lead New Orleans (21-26).

The Magic scored 36 points off 25 turnovers by the Pelicans. That helped Orlando overcome a 36-15 scoring deficit from the 3-point line.

Magic center Khem Birch started but did not return after being subbed out in the first quarter because of an illness. The Magic also played without point guard Michael Carter-Williams, who was out due a non-COVID illness.

New Orleans played without Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram.

The Magic return to action Saturday when they face the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. The contest tips off at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Florida.