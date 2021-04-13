Magic sign Donta Hall to add frontcourt depth, make other roster moves

The Orlando Magic officially signed forward/center Donta Hall to a 10-day contract, the team announced Tuesday.

To clear a roster spot for Hall, the Magic released guard Devin Cannady from the 10-day deal he signed last week. The team also waived two-way guard Karim Mané Tuesday in a move that could create a path for Cannady to return to Orlando on his own two-way contract.

Cannady played the final 4:41 of Monday’s 120-97 loss to the Spurs, making two 3-pointers and finishing with eight points.

Mané played in 10 games during his rookie season with Orlando, averaging 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game. He also started 15 games with the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League, averaging 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and two assists in 22.3 minutes per game. Mané originally signed a two-way contract Nov. 27, 2020.

The Magic signed forward Robert Franks to a 10-day contract Monday, and he was thrust into action against the Spurs when center Mo Bamba left the game in the first quarter and did not return because of a left hip contusion. Franks, who was with the Magic during preseason training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract before being cut, took over the backup center spot behind Wendell Carter Jr.

The extent of Bamba’s injury and his playing status moving forward remains unclear.

Hall certainly will add frontcourt depth.

The 6-foot-9, 232-pounder has slotted in at power forward and center during his professional career that started in 2019-20. Most recently, the Raptors signed Hall to a 10-day contract in February, but he did not appear in any games. Hall played three games with Raptors 905 (Toronto’s G League affiliate) and six games with G League Ignite in the NBA G League bubble at Disney World before joining the Raptors at the NBA level.

Hall, 23, averaged a combined 10.2 points and 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.1 blocks per game in those nine G League contests.

Last season as a rookie, Hall played out two 10-day contracts with the Pistons and one 10-day deal with the Nets. He averaged 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 77.8% in five games with Brooklyn during the NBA restart in Orlando.

In 50 career G League contests, Hall has averaged 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Teams are allowed to sign players to two 10-day contracts.