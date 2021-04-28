Knicks respond to Tom Thibodeau’s outburst, rally to beat Bulls

NEW YORK — This was angry Thibs.

There were about 10 minutes left in the second quarter, and Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen slipped past RJ Barrett on a backdoor cut for an uncontested dunk. Tom Thibodeau, the fiery Knicks coach, called timeout and appeared to chew out Barrett, gesturing with his hand while grilling the 20-year-old guard and the player to his left, Obi Toppin.

The coach’s pandemic mask, as it often is the case with Thibodeau, rested on his chin to reveal the full fury. Two minutes later, Barrett was subbed out and Thibodeau picked up a technical for arguing with the referee. It didn’t calm him. The coach was lucky to escape an ejection.

So how did the Knicks and Barrett respond? They won again.

It was not always crisp or clean ― especially in the second and third quarters ― but Thibodeau had his squad applying intense defensive pressure in a 113-94 win over the visiting Bulls, its 10th victory in the last 11 games. This one turned at the start of the fourth quarter, when the Knicks marched to an 11-2 run, with Immanuel Quickley nailing a 30-footer and Obi Toppin soaring for an alley-oop finish.

The rookies redirected the course of the game after the Knicks stunk up the third quarter. Barrett finished strong with 22 points and a late 3-pointer to seal the victory. Thibodeau was no longer angry.

The Bulls (26-36), playing without Zach LaVine, never recovered in the fourth quarter, spoiling a 26-point, 18-rebound effort from Nikola Vucevic. The Knicks (35-28) moved into sole possession of fourth in the East because the Hawks were pummeled Wednesday night by the Sixers.

Julius Randle finished with 23 points on 12-of-23 shooting and received his regular ‘MVP’ chants at MSG.

The game represented the finale of a six-game homestand, which will transition to a season-long six-game road trip. It’s a daunting tour that includes matchups against the Western Conference heavy hitters: Lakers, Clippers, Suns and Nuggets.

On Wednesday, the Knicks avoided LaVine, the Bulls’ All-Star, who was in COVID-19 protocols. New York jumped out to an 18-point advantage in the first quarter, then watched it dwindle to 4 at the break as Thibodeau’s anger bubbled.

But by the end, the Knicks took full control, Barrett flourished, and the Knicks were alone in fourth in the East.