Knicks select Houston guard Quentin Grimes with 25th pick in NBA Draft

The Knicks punted one draft pick and took a surprise with the other.

After their package proposals couldn’t move them up, the Knicks traded its 19th pick to the Charlotte Hornets for a heavily protected 2022 first-rounder. The Knicks then traded down from 21st to 25th, selecting 3-and-D wing Quentin Grimes out of Houston.

Grimes, 21, projected as a second rounder, averaged 17.8 points as a junior last season and is a 3-point threat. His selection was greeted with muted applause from the crowd at Barclays Center.

New York’s 21st pick – which was originally acquired from the Mavericks in the 2019 trade involving Kristaps Porzingis – went to the Clippers.

Prior to the 19th pick, announcers tried to excite Knicks fans in attendance. But news already leaked that it was headed to the Hornets, who selected Kai Jones, a center from Texas. It was all very anticlimactic.

But New York couldn’t put together a package to move up for Oregon’s Chris Duarte, who was linked heavily to the Knicks but went 13th to the Pacers. Other potential targets – Virginia’s Trey Murphy III and Florida’s Tre Mann – went 17th and 18th, respectively.

On one hand, it made sense to trade a pick. The Knicks don’t need another rookie on this very young roster. On the other hand, New York’s success last season suggested it should take more of a win-now posture, rather than just accumulating future assets. The 2022 pick coming from Charlotte is protected 1-through-18, and it can’t be better than 15th before it conveys to two second-rounders in 2026. It was a head-scratcher, if only because 2021 has been touted as a top draft class.

Team president Leon Rose did not hold a press conference before or after the draft. He’s only spoken the media once since being hired in March of 2020, and that was to discuss Tom Thibodeau’s arrival.

In silence, Rose’s most important work is yet to come.

His Knicks are coming off a pleasantly surprising run to the Eastern Conference’s fourth-seed, equipped with a 27-year-old All-Star – Julius Randle – a budding foundational piece – RJ Barrett – but lacking the 1A superstar. That became more evident in the first-round defeat to the Hawks.

They’re strapped with over $50 million in cap space, the most in the NBA. With free agency starting August 1, Rose could orchestrate an overhaul, if so inclined. But there’s also the matter of New York’s own free agents, namely Derrick Rose, Alex Burks and Reggie Bullock.

Grimes joins an incomplete roster before free agency, with only seven other players under contract next season – Randle, Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox, Luca Vildoza, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.

Per usual on draft night, there were twists, turns and shockers. James Bouknight, the wing out of UConn, fell to eleven after being projected in the top-5. Scottie Barnes (picked fourth), Josh Giddey (6th), Franz Wagner (8th), Davion Mitchell (9th) and Ziaire Williams (10th), Joshua Primo (12th) all went higher than expected.

The Knick’s picks in recent years have been a mixed bag. Three lottery choices – Kevin Knox, Obi Toppin and Frank Ntilikina – haven’t lived up to their position. However, two picks later in the draft – Mitchell Robinson and Immanuel Quickley – have exceeded expectations.

In a move relevant to the Knicks, the Cavaliers agreed to acquire Ricky Rubio from the Timberwolves. It created a backcourt logjam and was further evidence Cleveland is prepared to deal Collin Sexton. New York has been among the teams in the mix for the scoring point guard, reportedly as the most aggressive. But the only draft-day blockbuster was the Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Wizards.