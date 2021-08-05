Lou Williams to play another season with Hawks

ATLANTA — Guard Lou Williams will return to the Hawks on a one-year, $5 million deal, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Hawks maintain Williams’ valuable veteran presence and even more continuity from last season’s team, which won two playoff series (Trae Young and John Collins already have agreed to extensions). Williams also singlehandedly won the Hawks a few games by coming alive in the fourth quarter.

He contemplated retirement when traded from the Clippers to Hawks last season, but decided to stick around and play for his hometown team (Williams attended South Gwinnett High). The Hawks ended up flourishing in the second half of the season under coach Nate McMillan, drastically exceeding expectations. Next season will be Williams’ 17th in the NBA.

Last season, Williams averaged 10 points and 3.4 assists in 21 minutes per game, mostly coming off the bench behind Young.

The Athletic first reported the move. Deals struck during NBA free agency can’t become official until 12:01 p.m. Friday.