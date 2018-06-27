Kemba Walker disappointed with Charlotte Hornets' season: 'I expected a lot more'

James Demery talks about what he hoped to accomplish during Saturday's pre-draft workout for the Charlotte Hornets. Demery helped win two state titles with Northside Christian, then played four years with Saint Joseph's.
Clifford was let go following a meeting with new general manager Mitch Kupchak, who took over Monday night. The 36-46 Hornets missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Here's what might happen next.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker became the team's all-time leader in points scored on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Walker finished with 21 points.