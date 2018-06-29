Why Charlotte Hornets passed on restricting Treveon Graham in free agency

Reflecting the crowd at small forward, the Charlotte Hornets won’t make a $1.7 million qualifying offer to Treveon Graham that would restrict his upcoming free agency, the team announced.
Friday was the deadline for such qualifying offers. The decision was not surprising, considering how many players already under contract play the same NBA position as Graham.
The Hornets added Michigan State forward Miles Bridges, the 12th overall pick on draft night. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has been the starter at small forward the past few seasons and the Hornets also have Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon and Nic Batum as options at the position.
Both general manager Mitch Kupchak and coach James Borrego have said the Hornets’ primary roster need, heading into free agency, is another ball-handling guard. The Hornets have an All-Star starter at point guard in Kemba Walker and have a rookie point in second-rounder Devonte Graham. Malik Monk can also play some point.
But Kupchak and Borrego want a veteran alternative behind Walker for next season.
Kupchak used the word “cluttered” in reference to the small forward, shooting guard and power forward positions Friday morning in a radio interview on ESPN 730. So it’s no surprise Kupchak wouldn’t guarantee a contract for the 6-5 Graham, despite him being in the rotation last season.
Graham went unselected in the 2015 NBA draft after four seasons at Virginia Commonwealth. He averaged 16 minutes, 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 63 game appearances last season.
By making that qualifying offer, the Hornets would have had the option to match and retain Graham if another NBA team signs him to an offer sheet.
The Hornets also declined to make a qualifying offer to former UNC guard Marcus Paige, who had a two-way contract with the Hornets and the Greensboro Swarm of the G League last season. Paige appeared in five games for the Hornets and 46 for the Swarm.
Staff changes
Kupchak continues to make over the basketball operation. He told the staff of about five college scouts he inherited from the Hornets’ prior front office that he does not intend to sign them to new contracts. Those scouts worked through the Hornets’ draft preparation.
Kupchak fired coach Steve Clifford in April with a season remaining on Clifford’s contract. Clifford’s assistants have also left the Hornets (and several now work for Clifford with the Orlando Magic). Some of the basketball support staff, including athletic trainers and strength-and-conditioning personnel, was also let go after the season.
