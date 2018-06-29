Hornets' Kemba Walker hears trade rumors, says he has a strategy to deal with them

Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard Kemba Walker knows his name is in constant trade speculation. He chooses to tune it out.
“I’m not even thinking about it,” Walker said in a video published on the team’s website Friday. “I see it all the time, I hear it all the time. I hear all the rumors. But I could care less.”
The Hornets canvassed the NBA for Walker’s potential value before February’s trade deadline. The speculation became so constant in February that owner Michael Jordan contacted the Observer to say he wanted to retain Walker and would only consider trading him for another All-Star, such as San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard.
The Hornets chose not to trade Walker at the deadline, but rumors have persisted. Most recently, Walker’s name has been connected to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a possible inducement to convince superstar LeBron James to stay there. James reportedly informed the Cavs Friday he’s becoming a free agent, although the Cavs still have potential advantages over other teams to re-sign him.
Walker becomes an unrestricted free agent after next season, which factors into the possibility of him being traded. When asked by the Observer last week about Walker, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak described Walker as the team’s “focal point.”
“He is a player that we hope is with us, not only for the next couple of years, but he ends his career here,” Kupchak said.
Walker said in the video he appreciates what Kupchak said: “It means a lot. I want to feel wanted, of course.”
However, valued doesn’t not equate to untouchable. Kupchak acknowledged last week after the NBA draft that Walker “is on a (contract) that may make it a challenge going forward” to figure the best course for the Hornets.
Walker has said he considers Charlotte home, but has also said that maximizing playoff appearances will be a factor in any decision once he reaches free agency. Walker will make $12 million next season and will be up for a big raise in his next contract based on what other All-Star level point guards are being paid.
Walker said in the video this is the first time in three summers he emerged from a season without a lingering injury. Walker has been in the Spectrum Center practice gym frequently along with several teammates, working with the new coaching staff.
“I’m a Hornet. This is my eighth year and I’m excited like my rookie year,” said Walker, who turned 28 in May.
Walker has communicated frequently the past few weeks with new Hornets coach James Borrego: “I think he’s going to be a great coach; I think things will work out,” Walker said in the video.
But Walker also said he was upset when Kupchak fired coach Steve Clifford in April. Clifford has since been hired in the same role by the Orlando Magic.
“It was tough for me to see (Clifford) and the rest of the staff go. I was so close to those guys.”
