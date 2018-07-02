Charlotte Hornets' search for a big guard could end in Memphis

The Charlotte Hornets are one of three NBA teams meeting Monday with veteran guard Tyreke Evans, Evans’ brother told a Memphis radio station.
Evans, who is 6-foot-6, would fit the ball-handling guard that general manager Mitch Kupchak and coach James Borrego have mentioned as a priority need for the Hornets’ roster. The Hornets need a veteran point guard behind Kemba Walker, as the team develops rookie guard Devonte Graham.
Evans’ brother was a guest on ESPN’s radio affiliate in Memphis, (92.9 FM). He said Evans had meetings Monday with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Hornets. While the Lakers and Warriors might be more attractive as far as a chance to make deep playoff runs, the Hornets can likely offer Evans more money and playing time next season.
Evans is a veteran of nine NBA seasons, having played for the Sacramento Kings (twice), New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies. He has played point guard, shooting guard and small forward in the NBA, which would add to his value as a reserve.
He’d also add size to the Hornets’ backcourt, which would be attractive with Walker, Graham and Malik Monk all 6-3 or shorter.
Over his career, Evans has averaged 16.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
The Hornets will have the full mid-level exception ($8.6 million) available below the luxury-tax line once the planned trade of center Dwight Howard occurs on or after July 6. It’s likely the Hornets will need to use some of that mid-level exception to also sign Graham, a second-round pick(34th overall by the Atlanta Hawks, with draft rights traded to the Hornets).
