Why Charlotte Hornets' new coaching staff likes a big slice of Dwayne Bacon

Dwayne Bacon playfully told rookie Miles Bridges Tuesday to step aside so that Bacon could do his media obligation first.
That makes Bacon a veteran, and typically second-round picks aren’t around the Charlotte Hornets long enough to claim seniority.
This team believes in Bacon, the 40th pick in 2017. They believe in his talent, in his physical stature, in his defensive versatility. Attendance has been strong among veterans at the Hornets’ practice gym in recent weeks, but no player more committed than Bacon.
“A lot of things change in this league, and you just can’t take a step back” over a coaching change, Bacon said Tuesday. “I know by my second year I’ve had two coaches, but that’s fine. Just learning from those guys and applying it to my game every day.”
His first coach, Steve Clifford, saw potential so quickly in Bacon that he was a fill-in starter (for the injured Nic Batum) in the Hornets’ season opener. Bacon’s minutes fluctuated last season, but Clifford repeatedly said Bacon could end up an NBA starter.
Clifford’s replacement, James Borrego, is high on Bacon, too. Bacon could benefit from Borrego’s emphasis on upping the offensive tempo; Borrego wants his team attacking aggressively in the first five to eight seconds of a possession.
Bacon’s athleticism fits that style well if he becomes a better all-around shooter (just 37.5 percent from the field last season), particularly as a finisher at the rim. That’s been a constant theme as Bacon works one-on-one with Borrego and his assistants.
“With the new coaching staff, I’ve been doing a lot more finishing (drills) than with the previous coaching staff. And a lot more ballhandling,” said Bacon, a muscular 6-foot-7, 220-pound guard-forward.
Borrego called Bacon “an important player” Tuesday, and a big part of that is attacking the rim efficiently.
“He can put it on the (floor) and he’s strong, he’s physical. If we’re going to play the open-court style, we want to play at the rim. When a guy of Bacon’s size and athleticism gets to the rim, it’s different. He can finish against contact and also find open players," Borrego said.
“He’s got size to pass, size to finish and strength to finish. So one thing we’ve really focused on in his player development is driving the ball and finishing at the rim.”
It’s been a while since anyone selected by this franchise in the second round fit the label “important.” Jeff Taylor showed some promise before a domestic abuse charge in 2014 blew up his NBA career. It wasn’t uncommon for the Hornets to trade or sell second-round picks in recent years.
Bacon demonstrated all the way back to summer league in Orlando a year ago that he’s worth developing, and the Hornets responded with a multi-year guaranteed contract. His devotion these days in the practice gym shows he appreciates that faith.
“Usually when a guy is working on his game, he’s excited to show off what he’s been working on,” Bacon said. “I’m grinding.”
And everyone has noticed.
