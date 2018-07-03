Who will get the most minutes in summer-league play? Hornets coaches have a plan.

No misunderstandings: The Charlotte Hornets' minicamp and summer-league entry is all about the roster players this July.
The new coaching staff is looking to install offensive and defensive systems and create synergy with core players. So there will be extra emphasis on drafted rookies Miles Bridges and Devonte Graham and young veterans Malik Monk, Dwayne Bacon and Willy Hernangomez.
If the coaches can find some minutes for others on the summer roster, fine, but that‘s way down the agenda when the team starts playing games Friday in Las Vegas.
“The Hornets' roster players are going to play. Sometimes the rest of the roster has to understand that. I’ve explained that to them and I expect them to handle themselves appropriately,” coach James Borrego said Tuesday.
“If I can get (the non-contract) players minutes, I’ll get them minutes, but our core guys are going to play. This is a big two weeks for them. We want them getting heavy minutes, getting comfortable in our system, in your style.”
It figures that the starting backcourt will be Monk and Graham, with Bacon and Bridges at the forwards and Hernangomez at center. Arnoldas Kulboka, drafted 55th by the Hornets but under contract in Italy, and J.P. Macura, an undrafted rookie from Xavier signed to a two-way contract, also figure to get extra consideration.
The Hornets brought 19 players to a four-day minicamp that started Monday at the Hornets’ Spectrum Center practice gym. Based on what general manager Mitch Kupchak said on draft night, it’s likely the Hornets will cut some players before the flight to Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.
Comments