With free-agent guards dwindling, here are 2 remaining options for Charlotte Hornets

As free-agent guard options dwindle, two remaining names that make sense to fill the Charlotte Hornets’ need: Shelvin Mack and Shabazz Napier.
Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak and coach James Borrego have said the team needs another ball-handling guard. Last season’s backup to point guard Kemba Walker, Michael Carter-Williams, reportedly will sign with the Houston Rockets. Hornets management wants a veteran alternative alongside combo guard Malik Monk and rookie Devonte Graham.
The Hornets expressed interest in Tyreke Evans, who reportedly will sign with the Indiana Pacers. Dante Exum would also have been an upgrade, but will reportedly get a lucrative multi-year deal to re-sign with the Utah Jazz.
Mack, a 6-foot-3 guard entering his eighth NBA season, was recently released by the Orlando Magic to avoid guaranteeing all of his $6 million salary for next season. Mack averaged about seven points and four assists last season, backing up D.J. Augustin as the Magic’s point guard.
Napier, smaller than Mack at 6-foot-1, did not receive a qualifying offer from the Portland Trail Blazers that would have restricted his free agency. He’s coming off his best of four NBA seasons statistically, after averaging 8.7 points and two assists and shooting 38 percent from 3-point range.
Napier is technically a Hornets draft pick: He was chosen in the first round by the Hornets in 2014, then traded to the Miami Heat in a pre-arranged deal. Napier will be playing for his fourth NBA team next season, having passed from the Heat to the Magic and then to the Trail Blazers.
Napier played college ball as a freshman with Walker at Connecticut.
The Hornets are enthusiastic about former Kansas guard Graham’s potential. Borrego said he’s open to both rookies - first-round pick Miles Bridges and Graham - being in the rotation next season.
Rick Bonnell: , 704-358-5129; @rick_bonnell
Comments