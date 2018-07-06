Official: Charlotte Hornets deal Dwight Howard, acquire Timofey Mozgov

For the third time in as many seasons, center Dwight Howard is changing teams, and his new destination – the Brooklyn Nets – might not last a day.
With the NBA’s new fiscal year starting Thursday at noon EDT, the Hornets formalized the trade they agreed to weeks ago, sending Howard to the Nets for center Timofey Mozgov and two second-round picks. The Nets are expected to waive the remaining season on Howard’s contract ($23.5 million) in a buyout arrangement. The Washington Wizards are reportedly looking to sign Howard.
The deal cuts the Hornets’ player payroll for this season by about $7.5 million, which creates some distance from the NBA’s luxury-tax threshold and would allow them to use the full mid-level exception (about $8.6 million) without going into the tax.
However, this trade will add Mozgov’s $16.7 million salary to the Hornets’ payroll for the 2019-20 season. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak signed Mozgov to that contract in the summer of 2016 when Kupchak had the same job with the Los Angeles Lakers. Mozgov played little for the Nets last season and also might not play much for the Hornets, in part due to limited defensive mobility.
The Hornets traded for Howard in June of 2017, in part due to his prior relationship with then-Hornets coach Steve Clifford, who worked with him as an assistant with the Orlando Magic and Lakers. Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds last season, but he didn’t provide the overall boost to get the Hornets back to the playoffs.
Also, his frequent post-ups last season (approximately 500) weren’t particularly efficient at 0.8 points per possession. New Hornets coach James Borrego is emphasizing quick ball-movement offensively, a style that Howard’s deliberate, ball-dominant offensive style could have hindered.
Howard, 33 and a likely Hall of Famer after he retires, has now been traded in consecutive summers. He lasted a single season with his hometown Atlanta Hawks, then a season with the Hornets. A buyout from the Nets makes sense, with the Nets in rebuilding mode and Howard already 14 seasons into his NBA career.
Howard’s departure could signal a return of center Cody Zeller to the Hornets starting lineup. Zeller seems a better fit to the up-tempo style Borrego wants to use. Borrego discussed Zeller’s game in an interview last month with the Observer:
“Someone who runs the floor, sets screens, gets to the basket, is a playmaker in the pocket and has the potential to stretch the ball out to the 3-point line,” Borrego said. “And really anchor our defense the way he can really move his feet: Stay in front of the ball and make some plays at the rim. Not an elite shot-blocker, but someone who can have a presence at the rim.”
Zeller’s injury history is a concern: He needed knee surgery last season to fix a torn meniscus and played in only 33 games. After playing in all 82 as a rookie, Zeller missed 50 games over the next three seasons.
The Hornets have another young center in Spaniard Willy Hernangomez, who is playing in summer league this week.
The short-term payroll flexibility created by this trade should allow the Hornets to sign second-round pick Devonte Graham and add another veteran guard in free-agency. Kupchak and Borrego have called another ballhandling guard the team’s need going into training camp in September.
Comments