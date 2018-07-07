If Dwight Howard accepted a $5 million buyout, did Charlotte Hornets make right move?

Based on the reported size of the buyout Dwight Howard agreed to with the Brooklyn Nets, the Charlotte Hornets’ decision to trade Howard, rather than waive him, looked additionally questionable Saturday.
The Washington Post reported Howard will give up $5 million of his $23.5 million salary for next season to become a free agent, rather than join the rebuilding Nets. The Hornets completed a trade Friday that sent Howard to the Nets for two second-round picks, cash and the remaining two seasons (nearly $33 million) on center Timofey Mozgov’s contract.
When asked by the Observer Friday why the Hornets didn’t waive Howard rather than accept this trade, general manager Mitch Kupchak said the advantages — primarily moving an additional $7.5 million below the NBA’s luxury-tax threshold of $123.7 million for next season — justified the decision.
“It was really not something that was attractive to us,” Kupchak said of waiving Howard and stretching his remaining salary over multiple seasons.
“Every option was researched and discussed,” Kupchak added, “and we thought this was the best option.”
The Hornets did need roughly the midlevel exception (about $8.6 million) to both sign rookie Devonte Graham to a three-year contract and come to terms with veteran Tony Parker, expected to sign next week. Those moves create depth behind Kemba Walker at point guard.
Also, it’s an assumption Howard would have agreed to the same buyout with the Hornets that he did with the Nets (though Howard won’t lose money, as the Washington Wizards are expected to pay him $5 million next season).
But Howard’s buyout certainly adds to questions about the Hornets taking on a $16.7 million salary in 2019-20 for Mozgov, who might not play much based on how little he played for the Nets last season.
As Kupchak said repeatedly Friday, the Hornets felt Howard wouldn’t fit the more up-tempo, quick-decision offensive style new coach James Borrego intends to play. Kupchak said Howard’s minutes would be reduced significantly if he remained with the Hornets and “that would not have been good for us and that would not have been good for Dwight.”
Howard immediately started negotiating a buyout from the Nets upon learning in June the trade had been agreed to (it couldn’t be consummated until Friday, when the NBA’s moratorium expired). Howard knew he had a new contract waiting for him with the Wizards.
During a conference call with Charlotte media Friday, Kupchak detailed other advantages to the trade: The two second-round picks received from the Nets and an $8 million trade exception to the cap, which the Hornets have a year to use.
Kupchak, who was hired in April, touted the trade exception as a major advantage, as he reworks the roster.
“We have a huge trade exception, which in this league is valuable,” Kupchak said. “We will continue to research ways to use that exception, and if we don’t use it (this summer) we get to hold it for a full year.”
