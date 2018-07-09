Miles Bridges' 3-pointers a nice touch in Charlotte Hornets' summer loss

No more undefeated for the Charlotte Hornets at Las Vegas summer league.
After starting out 2-0, the Hornets dropped behind the Boston Celtics by double-digits in the first quarter and never recovered for a 100-80 loss Monday.
Hornets first-rounder Miles Bridges had probably his best all-around summer league game to date, finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds. Center Willy Hernangomez had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Some observations from the game:
▪ Bridges took 10 3s, making four of those attempts. Bridges was a solid jump-shooter at Michigan State. If he can create some spacing at small forward by forcing defenders to respect him outside the arc, it will make a big difference.
▪ The Hornets like the intensity from rookie J.P. Macura, who went undrafted but received a two-way contract. Macura was charged with a technical foul in the third quarter.
▪ Hernangomez has been working on 3-point range since the season ended. He nailed one from the baseline early in the third quarter, off a pass from Macura.
▪ Hernangomez was also called for a technical in the fourth quarter, following a dunk.
▪ Bridges has nice passing vision. He threw a one-handed pass about 20 feet, leading Terry Henderson on the break. Henderson didn't finish the play, but that's sure what you want to see from Bridges.
▪ A good sign on rookie point guard Devonte Graham that he shooting off screens so assertively. Sometimes rookies don't grasp that the difference between college ball and the NBA is that if you turn down an open shot in the pros, there might not be another open shot before the shot clock expires.
▪ Arnoldas Kulboka, the European pro who the Hornets drafted 55th overall in June, didn't play Monday. The Hornets selected him with the intention of him playing at least one more season internationally before coming to Hornets training camp.
▪ Hornets veteran power forward Frank Kaminsky watched from the front row at Cox Pavilion for Monday's game.
▪ Also at Cox Thursday: Houston Rockets star Chris Paul, who was chatting with Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue and Celtics general manager Danny Ainge just before tipoff.
