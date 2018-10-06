Charlotte Hornets fan Dennis Easterling: The Billboard Man

In December 1991, Dennis Easterling climbed atop a LongHorn Steakhouse billboard on Independence Boulevard and vowed to stay until the Charlotte Hornets won two straight games. Easterling would stay on the billboard for 35 days.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service