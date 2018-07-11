Charlotte Hornets rookie Devonte Graham is out indefinitely. Here’s why.

Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard Devonte Graham has been diagnosed with a “condylar lesion” in his right knee and will be out an undetermined time with the ailment.
The Hornets announced Graham’s condition Wednesday night before the franchise’s NBA Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas. Graham, the 34th overall pick in June’s draft, started the first three games in summer league and the Hornets see him as a promising prospect.
Graham, a Raleigh native who played college ball at Kansas, will definitely miss the rest of the Hornets’ summer league games. The team said Graham is returning to Charlotte for further medical evaluation.
This condition typically can cause swelling in the joint.
Graham averaged 10 points, six assists and 2.7 rebounds in the Hornets’ first three summer-league games. New Hornets coach James Borrego has said he’s open to Graham being in the rotation next season.
The Hornets plan to sign veteran San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker with the intention of Parker and Graham sharing minutes behind starter Kemba Walker next season.
The Hornets made a draft-night trade for the rights to Graham, sending two future second-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks to move up to No. 34.
