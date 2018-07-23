Stephen Curry, who made more money than Drake, among world’s highest paid celebs

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry sits on Forbes’ list of the highest paid entertainers for 2018.
Boxer Floyd Mayweather ($285 million from June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018) was No. 1, followed by actor George Clooney ($239M) and 20-year-old media celeb Kylie Jenner ($166.5M).
LeBron James was the highest paid NBA player. James was No. 17 overall ($85.5M) and ranked one spot ahead of radio host Rush Limbaugh ($84.5M).
Curry came in at No. 24 ($76.9M as of July 16) after signing a five-year, $201 million contract with the Warriors. Forbes says Curry also generates “an estimated $42 million” annually in endorsements from companies such as Under Armour, Chase, Nissan/Infiniti and JBL.
Curry ranks ahead of such famous celebs as rapper Jay-Z (No. 25, $76.5M), media star Kim Kardashian-West (No. 30, $67M), and rapper Drake (No. 53, $47M).
There are nine NBA stars on the list and five NFL players.
NBA players include James, Curry, Kevin Durant (No. 43, $53.7M), Russell Westbrook (No. 51, $47.5M), James Harden (No. 56, $46.4M), Damian Lillard (No. 79, $39.2M), Kyrie Irving (No. 91, $36.1M), Blake Griffin (No. 93, $35.5M) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 93, $35.5M).
NFL players include Detroit QB Matthew Stafford (No. 36, $59.5M), Kansas City QB Alex Smith (No. 72, $41.4M), San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo (No. 90, $36.2M), Miami QB Ryan Tannehill (No. 96, $35.2M) and Denver linebacker Von Miller (No. 97, $35.1M).
