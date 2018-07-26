How Charlotte Hornets filling out their training camp roster with three more signings

The Charlotte Hornets announced three signings for training camp in September: Guard Jaylen Barford (Arkansas) and forwards Zach Smith (Texas Tech) and Isaiah Wilkins (Virginia).
All three would fit in the make-good/camp bodies category: Players who will expand the preseason roster to 18, but each a long shot to make it to the regular season.
The NBA roster maximum is 15, plus up to two two-way contracts for developmental players who will play primarily for the G-League Greensboro Swarm.
The Hornets currently have 14 players under guaranteed contract and have committed one of the two-way spots to Xavier guard J.P. Macura. Training camp is in late September in Chapel Hill.
