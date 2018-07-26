Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has added three players, bringing the training camp roster to 18.
How Charlotte Hornets filling out their training camp roster with three more signings

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

July 26, 2018 10:35 AM

The Charlotte Hornets announced three signings for training camp in September: Guard Jaylen Barford (Arkansas) and forwards Zach Smith (Texas Tech) and Isaiah Wilkins (Virginia).

All three would fit in the make-good/camp bodies category: Players who will expand the preseason roster to 18, but each a long shot to make it to the regular season.

The NBA roster maximum is 15, plus up to two two-way contracts for developmental players who will play primarily for the G-League Greensboro Swarm.

The Hornets currently have 14 players under guaranteed contract and have committed one of the two-way spots to Xavier guard J.P. Macura. Training camp is in late September in Chapel Hill.

