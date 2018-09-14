Charlotte Hornets’ Michael Jordan urges fans to contribute to Hurricane Florence relief

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is urging the team’s fans to donate to relief funds in response to the impact of Hurricane Florence.
“It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas,” Jordan said in a statement released by the Hornets Friday. “The recovery effort will be massive and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet.”
Jordan grew up in coastal Wilmington, where Florence reached landfall early Friday morning. Flooding has already been massive up and down the Carolinas coast.
A team spokesman said the Hornets will contribute to the relief effort, with specifics to be determined as the effects of the storm come to light.
The Hornets have created a micro-site platform with links to verified local organizations focusing on hurricane relief and recovery. Among the charities identified on that site: The American Red Cross, United Way and Second Harvest food bank.
To visit that micro-site:
http://cares.nba.com/charlotte-hurricane-relief-efforts/
