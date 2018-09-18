Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan makes huge Florence relief contribution

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who grew up in now-hurricane ravaged Wilmington, is contributing $2 million to relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
The contribution will be in the form of $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation for the Carolinas Florence Response Fund. The Red Cross is providing food and shelter to those displaced by the storm. The Foundation for the Carolinas directs funds to non-profits in North and South Carolina providing relief to victims of the storm, which reached landfall over the weekend and has caused widespread flooding and wind damage.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
