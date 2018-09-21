Hornets owner Michael Jordan and team pack food boxes for Florence victims

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and the Hornets team loaded boxes with goods for Hurricane Florence victims Friday at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina as part of Hurricane Florence relief efforts
