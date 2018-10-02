Charlotte Hornets pull away from Miami Heat with big third quarter

Kemba Walker was the one Charlotte Hornet assured to start before training camp began, so he could afford to work his way into the preseason.
Walker, a two-time All-Star at point guard, got it going in the third quarter Tuesday, scoring 10 of his 18 points in a 122-113 victory over the Miami Heat at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are 2-1 in the preseason under new coach James Borrego.
The Hornets struggled early, particularly on defense, against a big Heat lineup that featured Gastonia’s Hassan Whiteside at center and Kelly Olynyk at power forward. But the Hornets closed a gap of as many to 14 to five at halftime and pulled away by outscoring Miami 30-19 in the third quarter. That’s when both teams subbed in reserves.
That opened up some fourth-quarter playing time for rookie point guard Devonte Graham after Borrego got some run for veteran Tony Parker at the position.
Three who mattered
Cody Zeller: He appears to have eliminated any real doubt as to who should start at center for the Hornets. He made six of his first eight shots (although they need more from him as a rebounder).
Marvin Williams: Coach James Borrego wants more 3-pointers attempted, particularly from the corners. That would fall to a large degree on power forward Williams, who made four of his five attempts from 3 Tuesday.
Whiteside: He finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
Observations
▪ The Hornets were inevitably going to take a hit in rim-protection and rebounding when they traded Dwight Howard over the summer, but Tuesday was particularly bad in those regards early. In the first half, the Heat scored 30 of its 63 points in the paint. Also, Miami had 15 second-chance points (points coming after offensive rebounds) to zero for the Hornets.
▪ Funny moment when Malik Monk was inserted into the game, only to realize he forgot to put on a jersey under his warmup suit. Monk ran back to the locker room for a uniform adjustment, and gave teammates a playful thumbs-up as he ran back to the bench.
▪ Rookie Miles Bridges is going to be a very popular Hornet based on the reaction he got when he entered the game and after a block and later a dunk in the first half.
▪ Jeremy Lamb appears to have established himself as the starting shooting guard. Monk will play a lot this season regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.
▪ Hornets don’t play another exhibition until Monday, at home against the Chicago Bulls. This ended a span of three games in five nights, less than ideal this early in an NBA preseason. Borrego is looking forward to several days of practice..
Worth mentioning
▪ Seems like Whiteside has missed several chances to play in Charlotte because of past injuries.
▪ Borrego started the same lineup he did in the first exhibition in Chapel Hill: Walker, Lamb, Nic Batum, Williams and Zeller..
▪ Zeller, not known for shooting range, has made his first two 3-point attempts this preseason.
They said it
“He’s doing well, he’s getting better. Hopefully, it’s only a couple of days and we’ll have him back..” – Borrego on the concussion Michael Kidd-Gilchrist suffered Sunday in Boston.
“The challenge for our group tonight is coming with a presence, a physicality, an urgency.” – Borrego on his first game coaching at Spectrum Center.
“This is a team we have to go through in the East to be relevant.” – Borrego on the rivalry with the Heat.
Report card
B OFFENSE: The 30-point third quarter was a model for what Borrego wants.
C- DEFENSE: That first half against a big Miami lineup exposed flaws.
B COACHING: For the most part, Borrego is getting the sort of pace and shot choices he outlined at training camp.
HORNETS 122, HEAT 113
Miami
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Olynyk
22:41
5-10
5-5
4
1
4
18
Winslow
25:09
3-8
1-2
5
3
5
7
Whiteside
26:38
5-7
4-7
15
1
3
14
Dragic
23:44
4-12
4-4
4
4
1
12
McGruder
24:03
3-7
4-5
3
3
3
12
T.Johnson
23:02
1-7
2-6
3
0
0
4
Robinson
21:20
2-5
0-0
1
0
3
5
Wade
19:59
2-11
0-0
4
3
2
5
Lee
12:42
4-7
2-2
6
1
1
10
Maten
12:00
3-6
2-4
2
0
0
10
Weber
12:00
4-7
0-0
3
3
2
10
Newman
9:18
1-5
0-0
1
1
0
2
Jones Jr.
7:23
2-2
0-0
0
1
3
4
Totals
240:00
39-94
24-35
51
21
27
113
Percentages: FG .415, FT .686. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Olynyk 3-4, Weber 2-2, Maten 2-3, McGruder 2-3, Wade 1-3, Robinson 1-4, T.Johnson 0-2, Winslow 0-2, Dragic 0-3, Newman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 12 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Whiteside 2, McGruder, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Dragic 3, Whiteside 3, Olynyk 2, Winslow 2, Wade, Weber). Steals: 7 (Olynyk 2, Maten, McGruder, T.Johnson, Wade, Whiteside). Technical Fouls: Wade, 00:04 second; coach Heat (Defensive three second), 8:46 third.
TableStyle: SP-bkwideplayersCCI Template: SP-bkwideplayers
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Batum
19:30
3-8
3-4
2
2
4
9
Williams
18:12
4-6
0-0
3
0
4
12
Zeller
23:14
6-9
2-2
3
2
4
15
Lamb
25:17
3-10
0-0
0
4
2
6
Walker
30:33
4-10
8-10
6
5
0
18
Bridges
27:07
5-9
2-2
6
0
3
14
Monk
22:42
3-7
0-0
1
7
4
8
Bacon
19:44
3-5
4-5
5
0
1
11
Hernangomez
16:47
6-7
3-3
10
1
3
16
Parker
13:00
4-6
0-0
2
7
2
8
Kaminsky
7:49
0-4
0-0
2
1
0
0
Graham
4:27
1-1
0-0
3
0
1
3
Chealey
4:27
0-0
2-2
0
0
0
2
Macura
4:27
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
Wilkins
2:41
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
240:00
42-83
24-28
43
29
30
122
Percentages: FG .506, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 14-30, .467 (Williams 4-5, Bridges 2-3, Monk 2-5, Walker 2-5, Bacon 1-1, Graham 1-1, Hernangomez 1-1, Zeller 1-2, Batum 0-1, Macura 0-1, Parker 0-1, Kaminsky 0-2, Lamb 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 14 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 10 (Hernangomez 4, Lamb 3, Bridges, Williams, Zeller). Turnovers: 14 (Batum 2, Monk 2, Walker 2, Bacon, Bridges, Graham, Hernangomez, Kaminsky, Parker, Williams, Zeller). Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Hernangomez, Williams). Technical Fouls: coach Hornets (Defensive three second), 00:58 first.
Miami
34
29
19
31
—
113
Charlotte
25
33
30
34
—
122
Att.—8,417 (19,077). T—2:17.
Officials—Jason Phillips, Dedric Taylor, Mousa Dagher
